Honeywell Launches Solutions To Help Improve Building Health And Reassure Occupants

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ –Honeywell (NYSE: HON) recently launched an integrated set of solutions to help building owners improve the health of their building environments, operate more cleanly and safely, comply with social distancing policies, and help reassure occupants that it is safer to return to the workplace. By integrating air quality, safety and security technologies along with advanced analytics, Honeywell’s Healthy Buildings solutions are designed to help building owners minimize potential risks of contamination and create business continuity by monitoring both the building environment and building occupants’ behaviors.



The Honeywell #HealthyBuildings Score comprises key building health metrics in a simplified view on a dashboard. It provides real-time alerts to building owners and operators so they can quickly address non-compliance issues or deal with infection-related incidents.

Honeywell’s new solutions provide building owners with more control over critical health, safety and security factors to encourage sustained compliance with changing building standards, safety guidelines, government-issued regulations and a company’s risk management policies. These innovative solutions also provide transparency into a building’s health status to its occupants.

“We’re all facing a new normal – including how buildings are managed. As leader in the digital transformation of IIoT, Honeywell is committed to supporting ASEAN’s development by providing the right solutions to its key challenges, chief among them, working with our customers in the market to support their well-being as building owners, operators, and tenants safely return to work,” said Norm Gilsdorf, Honeywell President, ASEAN.

Sharad Yadav, Vice President and General Manager of Honeywell Building Technologies ASEAN, said, “Honeywell has developed outcome-based solutions that allow building owners to transparently address how they limit the potential for cross-contamination while supporting their business continuity needs in an uncertain environment. We’re giving them the data they need to confidently reassure their employees to accelerate their business operations.”

Sharad added: “Returning to work will not be business as usual. Occupants will want credible information and increased visibility into how building technology is protecting their well-being and what has been done to help make the buildings they enter safer. Healthy buildings go beyond just energy efficiency to improve the well-being, comfort, confidence and productivity of the people who use them.”

Honeywell’s Healthy Buildings solutions are part of a comprehensive effort by the company quickly develop solutions to help important sectors of the global economy recover. Honeywell’s Healthy Buildings solutions provide a holistic view of a building’s health based on key factors such as indoor air quality, occupant flow, personal protection equipment (PPE) analytics, thermal screening, social distancing and frictionless access.

Honeywell’s novel #HealthyBuildings Score analytics provide real-time alerts to building owners and operators so they can quickly address non-compliance issues or deal with infection-related incidents. The #HealthyBuildings Score comprises key building health metrics that can be provided to occupants in a simplified view on a dashboard. Healthy Buildings outcomes are powered by Honeywell Forge and monitored via the #HealthyBuildings score.

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For news and information on Honeywell, visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

