Hong Kong Airlines to operate Embrace “Home” Kong flight

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong Airlines will operate a special Embrace “Home” Kong sunset flight on 24 October 2020. The Hong Kong to Hong Kong service for friends and supporters of the carrier aims to support local businesses affected by the pandemic while promoting the works of Hong Kong artists.



Embrace “Home” Kong

“As one of the city’s home carriers, Hong Kong Airlines is proud to serve the people of Hong Kong and our overseas customers for close to 15 years. The current pandemic has had a prolonged effect on various business sectors in the community, especially those in the travel industry.

“As Hong Kong Airlines continues to do our best to ride out this storm, we also want to encourage our business partners and others who are affected to remain hopeful, and to stay resilient during this challenging period,” said Hong Kong Airlines Chairman, Mr Hou Wei.

Flight HX852 will depart Hong Kong International Airport at 4:30pm, flying over the South China seas. Participants will experience sunset from the skies and enjoy aerial views of Hong Kong during the 90-minute flight.

Hong Kong Airlines will operate the flight with an Airbus A320 aircraft. Some 100 seats are now open for sale (click here). All-inclusive fare will be sold on a per-row basis, starting from HK$852 for one or two passengers and HK$1,188 for three passengers. Each passenger will receive HK$600 in cash vouchers as a token of appreciation, for purchasing Hong Kong Airlines air tickets or products from HKA Holidays for their next vacation.

Tickets are also available for sale at EGL Tours, Hong Thai Travel Services, Sunflower Travel, Miramar Travel and Eternal East Tours. The airline hopes to encourage the public to visit the participating agents for ticket purchase and check out other services offered by the individual travel agency at the same time.

Hong Kong Airlines is collaborating with its long-time business partner, Gate Gourmet, to provide all customers with a snack box on the flight day. The renowned inflight caterer, having diversified its business to create restaurant-quality meals for fine dining at home, will gift each passenger with WRLD FLVRS, their new dine home product.

Participants holding the special boarding pass for Flight HX852 will get to enjoy dining discount offered by The Galley by Café Proud Wings, an aviation-themed restaurant in Hong Kong. A lucky draw for all participants will also take place, with great prizes offered by generous sponsors, including staycations at top hotels in Hong Kong and restaurant vouchers. One lucky winner may even win a unique experience in Hong Kong Airlines’ state-of-the-art flight simulator or an airfare and accommodation package for two in Bangkok.



Promoting local art and culture

Hong Kong Airlines has always been a strong advocate for Hong Kong art and culture. The carrier will be promoting the works of four local artists, including Lock Lai, founder of TinBot™ local toy company; Li Han Kong Kai Font creator Lee Kin Ming; tattoo artist Lily Cash and illustrator Jane Lee – through the sale of special travel memorabilia featuring their distinctive designs and styles. The take-home souvenir for each passenger will also include items featuring the artists’ work.



Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A320

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our business partners, friends and supporters for their encouragement. We are in business and our team is ready to welcome you back on our flights. Hong Kong Airlines will continue to put safety first in everything we do and deliver our best service to all customers,” adds Mr Hou Wei.

