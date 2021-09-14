Hong Kong-based EdTech Company Preface Sees 500% YoY Surge in Revenue, Overcoming Impact of Pandemic Senior-Management.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14

September 2021 – Preface, the Hong

Kong-based EdTech company, has announced the completion of its Series A funding

from prominent investor Sunlink Holdings (H.K.) Limited. Preface aims to tackle the issues raised by

Hong Kong’s traditional education model, cultivate future global talents and promote

coding as the world’s universal language, facilitating Hong Kong to

strengthen its connection with the world.

Tommie Lo (front row, second left), Founder and CEO of Preface, and

the Management Team

The global EdTech industry is worth

more than US$100 billion. It is expected that the number of people learning

coding in Hong Kong will reach one million in the coming five years[1]. Despite

the impact of the ongoing pandemic, Preface has seen a continued improvement in

its performance, with year-on-year revenue growth of 500% over the past 12

months under its unique “Decentralised Classroom” delivery model,

highlighting the growing momentum.

Tommie Lo, Founder and CEO of

Preface, said: “Coding is the foundation for all kinds of modern

technology and will become the universal language of the future. Trusted by

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and UNESCO in the provision of

programming education, Preface offers award-winning programming curricula to

global academia and leading multinational corporations. Through the

high-mobility classroom model we are initiating, coding education has been

rapidly popularising in Hong Kong. Our goal is to equip future talents in Hong

Kong and around the world with this key language.”

“We are very excited to support

Preface in its Series A round of funding. In the digital transformation era, education

has become one of the fastest-changing landscapes and we see enormous potential

for the business. We trust that a forward-looking company like Preface can

revolutionise the education industry through their innovative approach,” said Angus

Chan, COO and CFO of Sunlink Holdings (H.K.) Limited.

With the digitisation of society, cultivating global coding talents

has become the responsibility of education

A study[2] indicates

that over 64% of international companies and 51% of small and medium-sized

enterprises in Hong Kong have encountered difficulties in hiring innovative and

technological talents. Nearly 80% of Hong Kong companies need to strengthen the

development of artificial intelligence (AI) and related professional knowledge

for their employees, showing that there is significant demand for training

courses.

“Hong Kong is in danger of falling

behind the rapid growth in technology globally. Nearly 30 countries around the

world have included coding education as compulsory courses to enhance their international

competitiveness. However, Hong Kong’s education is limited by its traditional

framework, with coding education still being regarded as extracurricular study

rather than a core education subject. Hong Kong’s students will lag behind in the

digital world which will reduce their competitiveness in the market,” Tommie

explained.

As the first Asian teaching

platform to win an award at “EdTech Summit in Europe”, the world’s largest

education process programme, Preface Coding by Preface is committed to

nurturing talents and cooperating with universities around the world, such as

MIT and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Preface has also

designed official coding courses for top-ranked universities in Hong Kong and co-organised

seminars and workshops with multinational technology companies and non-profit

organisations. Preface has now trained more than 10,000 students around the

world.

Decentralised Classroom – solving issues raised by the traditional

education model and fuelling innovation technology

Preface’s innovative teaching concept provides

a solution to tackle issues raised by the traditional education model. Its “Decentralised Classroom” delivery model emphasises that students can

learn from daily life, and that education should not be restricted by time and

place. Students from Preface are able to choose how and where to attend coding

courses as they prefer, receiving teaching materials according to real-time

analysis and being matched with teachers through AI technology.

The traditional education model is

limited in its approach. Hong Kong, for example, is still using the “one-to-many” classroom design that is an outmoded education

concept from the 19th century. Preface believes that

future education should no longer be restricted to one-way delivery; rather,

the learning and teaching process require innovation to ensure that the

ultimate goal of education – teaching students in accordance with their

aptitude – can be achieved.

Preface will use the latest round

of funding to further develop its business in major cities including Hong Kong,

Tokyo and London, with a determination to popularise coding knowledge and make

it a universal language. The company aims to equip the new

generation with this key language for a better future.