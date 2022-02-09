Hong Kong based NFT “HolyShxxt!!” joined hands with Elite Apes Get ready for special edition Bored Ape “HolyShxxt!!” NFTBoredApe-HolyShxxt.jpg

HONG KONG

SAR – Media OutReach –

9 February 2022 – Hong Kong’s first

NFT with football management simulation GameFi “HolyShxxt!!”, which will be opened

for public minting on 14 February, is officially collaborating with Elite Apes, an elite club of Bored Ape Yacht

Club (BAYC) owners. Under the collaboration, the team will launch

a series of special edition Bored Ape “HolyShxxt!!” NFTs based on the

properties from the BAYC NFTs owned by its members. Elite Apes will also take part as a strategic

advisor of “HolyShxxt!!” with a common goal to boost the development of NFT

projects in Hong Kong.

Watch out for special 3D edition of Bored Ape “HolyShxxt!!” NFT

With the official

authorization from Elite Apes, “HolyShxxt!!” will create a series of special

edition NFT by incorporating its iconic 3D arts into the properties of the

Bored Ape NFTs owned by the 150 members of the club. In addition, a selective amount of special

edition NFTs will also be invited into the “HolyShxxt!!” Hall of Fame.

United from all walks of life, the 150 global members of Elite Apes are

enthusiasts who are passionate about NFT investment with deep insights on NFT

project development. The accumulative

value of the members’ NFT collection is estimated at roughly USD 45 million.

“Elite Apes is dedicated in supporting NFT projects in Asia, especially those

in Hong Kong that possess of long term potential and physical utilities. We adopt a very stringent criteria in selecting

our partnering NFT projects. We will

evaluate them through our “CARD” standard (Community, Art, Roadmap, Developer)

to determine if they are a good project that are worth investing in,” stated

Jason, Founder and CEO of Elite Apes.

Jason added, “Before we confirm

this partnership, we have completed several rounds of assessment on the background

of the founding team, its Discord community, project roadmap, as well as the

capability of the team. We are very glad

to tell you that ‘HolyShxxt!!’ is an outstanding project that fulfilled all

four criteria of our CARD standard. With

thorough understanding on the market, the three founding members are dedicated

in sustaining the value of the project by bringing in new possibilities and

maintaining a healthy global community.”

Encouraging play to earn with its first rare NFT

Unlike normal NFT that can be minted with ETH, the special edition Bored

Ape “HolyShxxt!!” NFT has to be purchased with Key0Coins earned from playing

the simulation game[1]. Non-NFT

owners may also purchase the Key0Coins in the official channel which are generated

at 1:1 ratio as players earn their coins through playing game.

The team believes successful NFT should ride on good online community

management that creates long term value. “To maintain the heat of our online community and create long term value

for ‘HolyShxxt!!’, it is important for us to keep our platform fresh and let

our NFT owners benefit from trading rare NFTs and earning ‘Key0Coin’ through

playing games. We are thrilled to

collaborate with Elite Apes to launch our first rare NFT. We will keep looking

for meaningful collaboration and grow with our fans”, stated LCM, founder and initiator of HolyShxxt!!.

Astonishing feedback from fans! Elite Mint oversubscribed by 50%

To show appreciation to their passionate fans, “HolyShxxt!!” opened up

1,000 quota among its 8,888 NFTs for Elite Mint on 23 January. Within just one day, the quota was

oversubscribed for 50%. What’s more, there

is only very little white list quota left for minting on 12 February, which is

now exclusive to Elite members only. The

final 1,111 NFTs will be opened for public mint on 14 February. For more information, please visit the

official Discord channel https://discord.gg/holyshxxtnft.

Passionate support from worldwide fans and

celebrities

There are “HolyShxxt!!” fans from different corners

around the world, including Hong Kong, United State, Argentina, Taiwan, India,

United Kingdom, Switzerland and Germany, sharing their love towards this project

on Discord. The NFT project has also

received fervent support from celebrities, such as Mackenzie Arnold (goalkeeper of Westham United and Australia’s national team), famous UK

rapper A!MS、Argentina singer Pablo Olivares, Japanese painter and tattoo artist IzuMonster, French collector and curator Escargot and a number of Hong Kong

celebrities.