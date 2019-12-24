HomeTopNews Philippines

Hong Kong clashes continue in shopping centers, streets

| December 24, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

Protesters walk past a protest slogan during a rally on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong on Tuesday. More than six months of protests have beset the city with frequent confrontations between protesters and police. (AP)

HONG KONG — Clashes resumed in Hong Kong on Tuesday between police and anti-government protesters, some of them donned Santa Claus hats, as the more than six-month-long demonstrations look set to move into the new year.

Black-clad protesters smashed shop windows, while police responded with tear gas and the arrest of a still indeterminate number of demonstrators.

The protests demanding greater democratic rights show no sign of ending despite the overwhelming victory by anti-establishment candidates in elections for district representatives earlier this month.

Sunday’s protests were focused on the city’s mainly working class Mong Kok district. In response, police ran down suspected protesters in shopping malls and on subway trains.

Riot police past by a Christmas decor in a mall during a protest rally on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong on Tuesday. More than six months of protests have beset the city with frequent confrontations between protesters and police. (AP)

