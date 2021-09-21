Hong Kong Companies Focused on Employee Engagement During Pandemic

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Thirty Hong Kong companies have been named the ‘Best Companies to Work For in Asia‘ by HR Asia – a publication of Business Media International, the region’s most authoritative publication for senior human resource professionals.

This year, over 12,000 employees from 235 companies in Hong Kong responded to the Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM) survey, HR Asia’s proprietary employee engagement survey. The in-depth survey provides companies with a unique 360 degree insight of their employees’ morale, their needs, and expectations as well as their engagement levels.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 Awards ceremony was held virtually this year due to the pandemic, gathering over 3,000 HR practitioners across Asia. This is the seventh edition to be held in Hong Kong, with winners having demonstrated outstanding, world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence.

“This pandemic has certainly re-defined how companies look at the employer-employee relationship. It is clear that many Hong Kong companies have chosen to put even more emphasis on employee engagement to drive productivity and loyalty amidst the current crisis. Some of the better performing companies this year, are also the same ones who invested substantially, even prior to 2020, in world-class employee engagement and good workplace practices – and are reaping the benefits today,” said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, publisher of HR Asia.

The Awards and survey now cover twelve markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam making this the largest survey in the region for employee engagement.

To view the complete list of Hong Kong’s ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021′, please click here: https://hrasiamedia.com/hr-asia-best-companies-to-work-for-in-asia/hong-kong-companies-focused-on-employee-engagement-during-pandemic/

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited, a regional leader in enabling growth companies through data-driven brands. Our properties include media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV and CXP Asia, business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards, exhibitions, and growth analytics SaaS.

About HR Asia

HR Asia is Asia’s largest circulating publication for senior HR professionals. With over 50,000 copies distributed every issue, and an online and offline audience exceeding 200,000, HR Asia is the go-to brand for HR professionals seeking quality business intelligence and industry updates. HR Asia is published by Business Media International, a regional leader in B2B intelligence.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Roman Lee

Phone Number: (60) 3 7880 3511

Email: roman@businessmedia.asia