Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association 3rd Hong Kong Game Enhancement and Promotion Scheme Hong Kong Pavilion Tokyo Game Show 2022

with 12 Selected –Hong Kong Game Start-ups Promoting their Original Games

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and supported by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the lead sponsor, the 3rd “Hong Kong Game Enhancement and Promotion Scheme” (GEPS) set up the Hong Kong Pavilion at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 from 15 to 18 September 2022 to facilitate the 12 Hong Kong game start-ups selected to participate in the 3rd GEPS to promote their original games to international buyers and potential partners and to help them explore business opportunities.

Mr Gabriel Pang, Chairman of the HKDEA, is pleased with the results achieved by the selected game start-ups in the Tokyo Game Show 2022.

The 3rd GEPS supports each of the selected game start-ups to improve the quality and profitability of a designated original game that has never been commercially released in any market before participating in the scheme. Among other supports, the selected game start-ups were subsidized to participate in the Tokyo Game Show 2022. The subsidy covered the rental of the exhibition area and production fee of their booths as well as most of the expenses incurred by two staff members of each selected game start-up to attend the show in person and meet with potential business partners from all over the world.

The 12 Selected Game Start-ups Participated in the Tokyo Game Show 2022 – Hong Kong Pavilion are (in alphabetical order of the company names)

Company Name Game Name Game Genre Binary Tree Studio Limited Siege of Dungeon Role-playing Blink Studio Limited Overdrive Legends Action / Role-playing Bright Education Technology Limited Bright Mage Saga Role-playing Cornerpuz Limited Ninja Gear 2D Action Dream Engine Games Limited Rotaeno Rotation Control Mobile Rhythm Game Goblin Gamer Company Limited My Little Jellymon Hyper Casual Game Jokey Studio Limited Solve & Rescue – Animal Kingdom Puzzle adventure Langeare Studio Limited Sin Stone Saga Role-playing Level88 Limited Galaxy Storm Shooter game QvQ Studio Limited Roll Freak Puzzle adventure Trefle & Co. Limited Island Kingdom Casual Game Zoomob Limited Sensation – Interactive Story Adventure

More details of the GEPS are available at: https://www.geps.hk.