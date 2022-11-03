Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association 3rd Hong Kong Game Enhancement and Promotion Scheme Hong Kong Pavilion Tokyo Game Show 2022

Trending Now

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and supported by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the lead sponsor, the 3rd “Hong Kong Game Enhancement and Promotion Scheme” (GEPS) set up the Hong Kong Pavilion at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 from 15 to 18 September 2022 to facilitate the 12 Hong Kong game start-ups selected to participate in the 3rd GEPS to promote their original games to international buyers and potential partners and to help them explore business opportunities.

Mr Gabriel Pang, Chairman of the HKDEA, is pleased with the results achieved by the selected game start-ups in the Tokyo Game Show 2022.

The 3rd GEPS supports each of the selected game start-ups to improve the quality and profitability of a designated original game that has never been commercially released in any market before participating in the scheme. Among other supports, the selected game start-ups were subsidized to participate in the Tokyo Game Show 2022. The subsidy covered the rental of the exhibition area and production fee of their booths as well as most of the expenses incurred by two staff members of each selected game start-up to attend the show in person and meet with potential business partners from all over the world.

The 12 Selected Game Start-ups Participated in the Tokyo Game Show 2022 – Hong Kong Pavilion are (in alphabetical order of the company names)

Company Name

Game Name

Game Genre

Binary Tree Studio Limited

Siege of Dungeon

Role-playing

Blink Studio Limited

Overdrive Legends

Action / Role-playing

Bright Education Technology Limited

Bright Mage Saga

Role-playing

Cornerpuz Limited

Ninja Gear

2D Action

Dream Engine Games Limited

Rotaeno

Rotation Control Mobile Rhythm Game

Goblin Gamer Company Limited

My Little Jellymon

Hyper Casual Game

Jokey Studio Limited

Solve & Rescue – Animal Kingdom

Puzzle adventure

Langeare Studio Limited

Sin Stone Saga

Role-playing

Level88 Limited

Galaxy Storm

Shooter game

QvQ Studio Limited

Roll Freak

Puzzle adventure

Trefle & Co. Limited

Island Kingdom

Casual Game

Zoomob Limited

Sensation – Interactive Story

Adventure

More details of the GEPS are available at: https://www.geps.hk.

