Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022– Smart Mobility Award Winners Unveiled Smart Mobility Grand Award Goes to Self-service Biometric Identification SystemSmart-Mobility-Award-winners.JPG

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 November 2022 – Steered by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer and organised by GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK), the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022 – Smart Mobility Award Presentation Ceremony was held in HKCEC today. Over 80 entries from 3 different streams had been received this year, breaking the application number record since GS1 HK organised the Award 5 years ago, and 12 awardees are crowned. Companies of varying sizes from different sectors, including SMEs, start-ups, listed companies, government departments, education institutions and more, are increasingly committed to digital innovation and have proved themselves worthy of distinction.

The “Smart Mobility Award” aims to encourage the development and adoption of Smart Tourism, Smart Logistics and Smart Transport applications, in order to drive the growth of smart city and enhance the quality of life, creating a more convenient, safer and more efficient environment for citizens and tourists.

Ms. Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 HK said, “As the pandemic begins to ease and outbound travel restrictions gradually relaxed, the logistics, transportation and tourism industries are tapping in new technologies to prepare for the rebound in passengers and transportation needs forthcoming. From facilitating passenger departure to supporting passenger navigation and travel booking products, they are capitalizing on the trends; we also see solutions that address the day-to-day issues, for example mitigating parking and transport problems, automating the logistics processes, as well as ensuring construction quality, they are raising the bar for people living standard and business operations.”

Hong Kong Airport Authority won “Smart Mobility Grand Award” and “Smart Mobility (Smart Transport) Gold Award” with its “Flight Token Travel”. A convenient service for majority of travelers and manpower / cost saving for the authority, Flight Token Travel is a self-service biometric identification system that enables passengers to enjoy a seamless departure journey at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). With Flight Token Travel, passengers can pass through various departure checkpoints – from check-in and bag drop to security checks and boarding – by simply showing their faces, and without having to present their travel documents and boarding passes again.

There are 3 award streams under the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022 – Smart Mobility Award, namely Smart Logistics, Smart Tourism and Smart Transport. Selected contestants will be awarded with Gold/ Silver/ Bronze Award, or Certificate of Merit after undergoing adjudication processes and interviews by the judging panel, comprised of members and professionals from the ICT associations, companies, academic and government institutions.

Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022 – Smart Mobility Award winners list (in alphabetical order):

Category Award Organisation Winning Entry Smart Mobility Grand Airport Authority Hong Kong Flight Token Travel Smart Transport Gold Airport Authority Hong Kong Flight Token Travel Silver eSIX Limited 5G+ Super Connector Silver Sino Parking Services Limited / Halo Energy Limited Electrifying Existing Car Park with

Charging Technology to be EV-Ready Merit Urban.Systems Company Limited MobiPro: Autonomous Vehicle

Mobility-as-a-Service Solution Smart Logistics Gold iLab, Faculty of Architecture, The University of Hong Kong / Estates Office, HKU / Paul Y. Engineering / Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre Remote e-Inspection System for

Cross Border MiC Logistics Gold Schenker International (H.K.) Limited / BPS Global

Management Limited Asia’s First Communal Automated

Logistics Centre Integrated with Smart Manufacturing – AMC Automated Logistics Centre Silver Kin Shun Information Technology (Hong Kong) Limited Zeek SaaS Solutions Merit CUHK Medical Centre Smart Logistics for CUHK Medical Centre Smart Tourism Gold Maphive Technology Limited / Lands Department Creation of 3D Indoor Map for Smart City Mobility Silver Klook Travel Technology Company Limited Klook’s Dedicated Booking & Distribution Solutions for Global Partners Silver Timable Limited Timable Merit West Kowloon Cultural District Authority West Kowloon Cultural District Mobile App

