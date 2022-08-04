Hong Kong Life’s Wealth Up Savings Insurance Plan Combines Life Protection and Potential Wealth Appreciation with Premium Discount and up to 4.24% p.a. Projected Total Return Rate upon Policy MaturityHong-Kong-Life-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 August 2022 – In the face of an ever-changing economic environment, being well-prepared can help you stay ahead of the opportunities to achieve your goals. A savings plan with steady returns allows you to fuel your wealth with ease and empower more possibilities for yourself and your loved ones. Hong Kong Life announces the launch of Wealth Up Savings Insurance Plan. With just a 2-year premium payment, customers can enjoy 20 years of savings and life protection with benefit from potential returns. The Plan offers premium prepayment arrangement, flexible death settlement options and simple application procedure with no medical examination required which lets customers reach financial goals of medium-to-long term at ease.

Ms. Micky Cho, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said, “Financial goals evolve throughout different stages of life, which drives the market demand for wealth management solutions. In times of the economic uncertainty, the public looks for stability and long-term growth for their assets when thinking about wealth management. Hong Kong Life has specially launched the Wealth Up Savings Insurance Plan which provides opportunities for medium-to-long term return to address customers’ needs in wealth accumulation and comprehensive protection, so as to build a prosperous future for customers and their loved ones.”

Limited Time Offer: Enjoy Premium Discount and up to 4.24% p.a. Projected Total Return Rate upon Policy Maturity1

From now until 30 September 2022, customers may enjoy up to 6% first year premium discount upon successful application of Wealth Up Savings Insurance Plan with fulfilment of the first year premium requirement and the policy being successfully issued. Customers can also enjoy up to 4% Premium Prepayment Discount in the second policy year by prepaying the second year premium in full at the time of application. The projected total return rate can reach up to 4.24% p.a. upon Policy Maturity1.

Key Features of Wealth Up Savings Insurance Plan:

Short Premium Payment Term2 with 20-Year Life Protection

The Premium Payment Term2 of the Plan is 2 years2 only with 20 years life protection for the Life Insured.

Premium Prepayment Arrangement3 to Build Your Wealth with Ease

You can prepay the premium for the second year at the time of application and enjoy the premium prepayment discount on the second year premium3, so that you can build your wealth with ease.

Additional Return to Build Your Wealth

The Plan not only provides Guaranteed Cash Value, Terminal Dividend (non-guaranteed)4 may also be payable on or after the end of 5th Policy Year when the Policy is fully surrendered by the Policyowner, upon the death of the Life Insured or upon Policy Maturity, whichever is earlier.

When the Policy is partially surrendered by the Policyowner, Terminal Dividend (non-guaranteed)4 may be payable on or after the end of 5th Policy Year. The payable amount is equal to the Terminal Dividend (non-guaranteed)4 attributable to the reduced portion of Principal Amount5. Terminal Dividend (non-guaranteed)4 will not accumulate in the Policy.

Life Protection for Peace of Mind

When the Life Insured dies, the Total Death Benefit will be paid to the Beneficiary as below:

Policy Year Total Death Benefit 1 – 5 101% of Total Premiums Paid6 less Indebtedness (if any). 6 – 20 Applicable to the Life Insured with issue age 70 or below: 105% of Total Premiums Paid6 OR 100% of Guaranteed Cash Value as at the date of death of the Life Insured (whichever is greater) Applicable to the Life Insured with issue age above 70: 101% of Total Premiums Paid6 OR 100% of Guaranteed Cash Value as at the date of death of the Life Insured (whichever is greater) plus Terminal Dividend (non-guaranteed)4(if any),

less Indebtedness (if any).

Flexible Death Settlement Options7

The Plan provides flexible Death Benefit Settlement Options7. Instead of receiving the Death Benefit in a lump sum payment, Policyowner can designate other settlement options including Installment Payments (Fixed Amount) or Installment Payments (Fixed Period) while the Plan is in force and the Life Insured is alive to settle the Death Benefit to the Beneficiary.

Fixed Premium for Your Better Planning

The premium will remain unchanged throughout the Premium Payment Term2, allowing you to have a better plan for your future.

Simple Application

Application procedure is simple and no medical examination is required.

Learn more about the Wealth Up Savings Insurance Plan:



https://www.hklife.com.hk/en/products/personal-insurance/savings-plan/wealth-up-savings-insurance-plan/index.html

Terms and Conditions apply. For enquiries, please contact our Customer Service Hotline at 2290 2882 or visit Hong Kong Life website www.hklife.com.hk.

Note：

For USD Policy, the projected total return rate is 4.24% p.a. (non-guaranteed) upon Policy Maturity, if no Policy Loan, no partial surrender, no withdrawal of Policy Value and all premiums have been paid when due during the benefit term, with the 6% discount on the first year premium of USD375,000 or above and the 4% discount on the second year premium prepayment which is paid in full at the time of application. Client incentive is subject to the terms and conditions of “Fortune Evergrow 2022” Client Promotion Incentive – Wealth Up Savings Insurance Plan. For details of client promotion incentive, please refer to : https://www.hklife.com.hk/en/promotions/index-id-34.html The Policy will be terminated if the Policyowner cannot settle the premium payment before the end of the Grace Period during the Premium Payment Term, subject to the Non-forfeiture Option and other relevant provisions of the Policy. For detailed terms and conditions, please refer to the policy document issued by Hong Kong Life. If the Policy is terminated before the Policy Maturity, the Total Surrender Value (if applicable) received by the Policyowner may be less than the Total Premiums Paid. When paying the first year premium, the second year annual premium may be deposited in advance into the Premium Deposit Account at the same time in order to be eligible for 3% (applicable to HKD Policy) or 4% (applicable to USD Policy) discount on the second year premium. If the premium is pre-paid in HKD for USD Policy, the pre-paid amount will be converted to USD based on the exchange rate as at the date of prepayment and deposited into the Premium Deposit Account for paying the second year premium. The amount in the Premium Deposit Account will be debited automatically to pay the premium on the premium due date of the 2nd Policy Year. No interest will be credited and no partial or full withdrawal is allowed for the amount in the Premium Deposit Account. Terminal Dividend is not guaranteed and may be changed from time to time. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. The actual amount payable may be higher or lower than those illustrated in the Insurance Proposal. Hong Kong Life reserves the right to change them from time to time. Principal Amount is used to calculate Initial Premium, any subsequent premium, benefits and policy values (if any) of the respective Basic Plan and any Supplementary Benefit. Any subsequent change of the Principal Amount will result in corresponding change in premium, benefits and policy values (if any) of the respective Basic Plan and any Supplementary Benefit. The Principal Amount does not represent the amount of death benefit of the respective Basic Plan and any Supplementary Benefit. Total Premiums Paid means the total amount of due and payable premiums from the Policy Date up to the date of termination of the Plan, paid to the Plan and received by Hong Kong Life. Any payment in excess of such amount of due and payable premiums will not be included in the Total Premiums Paid. In case of Partial Surrender, the Total Premiums Paid under the Policy shall be adjusted and reduced proportionally as specified in the Partial Surrender provisions. The Total Premiums Paid does not include the amount in the Premium Deposit Account. In the event of the death of Life Insured, the amount in the Premium Deposit Account (if any) will be paid to the Beneficiary. If Policyowner requests to surrender, the amount in the Premium Deposit Account (if any) will be returned to the Policyowner. Death Benefit Settlement Options are only applicable in the event of the death of the Life Insured after the Premium Payment Term and all premiums due have been paid, and subject to the terms and conditions, and the then administrative rules as determined by Hong Kong Life from time to time. For detailed terms and conditions, please refer to the policy document issued by Hong Kong Life.

Hashtag: #HongKongLife