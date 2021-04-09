Hong Kong Photo Contest 2020 Winners Announcementnat.JPG

Organized by National Geographic Magazine Chinese Edition, Presented by Wheelock

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 April 2021 – A picture speaks a thousand words. National Geographic and Wheelock Properties is co-operating for the fourth time for The Hong Kong Photo Contest.

Managing Director of Wheelock Properties Ricky Wong and renowned Hong Kong photographer Anthony Lau taking group photo with winners.

Themed “Happy*Healthy”. Hong Kong Photo Contest 2020 is divided into five categories: “Landscape”, “Wildlife”, “City”, “People” and “Mobile Photography”. This year, the competition has received over 7000 submissions from both photography enthusiasts and professionals from a total of 13 countries and cities such as Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Mainland China, Canada, USA, United Kingdom and Malaysia.

The judging panel this year comprises National Geographic photographer George Steinmetz; renowned Hong Kong photographer Anthony Lau; and Lee Yungshih, editor-in-chief of National Geographic magazine Chinese edition.

George says, “As long time visitor to Hong Kong, I was impressed by how the city was depicted by those who know it best. I was particular surprised by the winning photo in the “people” category, of a lone woman isolated on her rooftop at dusk, connecting with the world via the glow of her mobile phone. It beautifully captured the spirit of the city during very turbulent year.”

Anthony says, “As a Hong Kong-born photographer, I’m honored to be able to view and analyze the shortlisted works from a judge’s perspective. There are many outstanding works among the entries. Unfortunately, many were disqualified due to various issues associated with their original files. For the winners who made it through the rounds, they’ve earned it. Some photos, while simple in composition, managed to contain an “overload” of information as they evocatively illustrated certain moments in nature and the urban environment.”

Li from Taiwan says, “I am delighted to see that this year’s Hong Kong Photo Contest has grown to a new height. Not only the number of participants and entries has reached the highest since the launch of the contest, but the quality of work in general has greatly improved as well. Among all the winning images, I am most impressed by the winner of the wildlife category. The photographer captured a moment of a legion of ants hunting their prey. It’s an excellent display of all important elements of photography: composition, color, lighting, wildlife behavior, and a great moment. It’s a well-deserved winner.”

Managing Director of Wheelock Properties Ricky Wong says: “We’re honored to have partnered with National Geographic for the fourth year in the ‘Hong Kong Photo Contest 2020’. As a revered industry event in the city, we hope to help talented photographers realize their dreams through this photography competition and to reveal spectacular images and stories to our audiences. The unprecedented global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have transformed the world, creating considerable disruptions to our daily activities and causing bodily and mental distress. Particularly at the onset of the COVID-19, many had to stay home and therefore we hope to, by asking contestants to capture the city’s resilience during the pandemic through their lens, inspire imagination and stimulate creativity while spreading positivity through this photo contest with five categories under the theme ‘Happy*Healthy’. We hope this competition can span internationally so people around the world can learn of Hong Kong’s authentic beauty.”

The winning works will be exhibited at the following venues and the exhibitions are free of charge and open to the public.

Venue #1: WLAB

Address: 1/F, Block A-D, Tung Kin Factory Building, 196 Tsat Tsz Mui Road, North Point

Date: 9 April – 20 April 2021, 2pm – 5pm (Closed on Sat, Sun & public holidays)

Venue #2: Gallery by the Harbour

Address: Shop 207, Ocean Centre, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui

Date: 22 April – 9 May 2021, 11am – 10pm

The Winners include:

City Category

Award Name Title Winner Chak Kwong Man 空間

Space 1st Runner-Up Law Fong Sui 晨霧顯香城

City in The Dawn Mist 2nd Runner-Up Che Chun Hei 壓逼中的呼吸 Grasping for Breath

Wildlife Category

Award Name Title Winner Fung Man Hon 同心協力 A Concerted Effort 1st Runner-Up Chow Ho Sum 靜待 Patience 2nd Runner-Up Yip Ming Lam Matthew 共生 Living Together in Peace

Landscape Category

Award Name Title Winner Leung Chi Hang 崖壁上的晚餐 Meal on Lion Rock 1st Runner-Up Tam Chi Chung 聖光之路 HOLY ROAD 2nd Runner-Up Tam Nga Shu, Jay 圓月灣刀 Waxing Crescent

People Category

Award Name Title Winner Choi Wai Ha 香港精神 Lion Rock Spirit 1st Runner-Up Ng Tang Kwai 生活的藝術家Pace-Man Artist of Life 2nd Runner-Up Wong Yau Hoi 不要忘記你的笑容 Smiling Mind

Mobile Category

Award Name Title Winner Leung Yan Kin 思緒隔離營 Light in the Mind 1st Runner-Up Yu Wing Fai 扶手看車廂 Train Compartments inside Handrail 2nd Runner-Up MAN KWUN TIN 打醮(化大士) Bidding Farewell to the Ghost King

Happy and Healthy Special Awards

Award Name Title Merit Leung Chi Hang 崖壁上的晚餐 Meal on Lion Rock Merit Chan Kit Bing 兩面受敵 Water Fight in Delight Merit Tam Ka Ming TEACH AND LEARN Merit Law Yun Lung Alan 天真無忌 Innocence Merit Chan Ka Fai Philip 逗你笑 Live, Laugh, Love

For more information about “Hong Kong Photo Contest 2020”, please visit www.hkphotocontest.com





