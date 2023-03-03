Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022 Winners Announcement – Organized by National Geographic Magazine Chinese Edition Presented by WheelockPHotoContest2022.JPG

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 March 2023 – Organized by National Geographic magazine and presented by Wheelock Properties, the Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022 closed for submissions on December 5, 2022. Despite being limited to photographs taken within Hong Kong, the Contest was highly competitive, with many photography enthusiasts from mainland China, Taiwan, Macau, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Hungary, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates competing alongside local Hong Kong photographers.

The Contest was divided into six categories: City, Wildlife, Landscape, People, Mobile, and Short Video, with a total of 8,580 entries. The judging panel consisted of National Geographic Chinese explorer, renowned wildlife photographer Xi Zhinong, Hong Kong filmmaker Cheung King-wai, and Lee Yungshih, the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese version of National Geographic magazine.

Wildlife photographer Xi Zhinong said: “It is an honor to participate in the judging of the Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022. The Contest inspires photographers and Hong Kong citizens to constantly discover the changes in Hong Kong. The works in the six categories allow us to approach Hong Kong more comprehensively, while also showing the relationship between the city and nature. The most precious thing about Hong Kong is the wilderness that is so close to the high-rise buildings. The wildlife photography works in this Contest are not exciting enough. I hope that with the continuous holding of the Contest, more and better wildlife images can emerge.”

Another judge, director Cheung King-wai, said: “The works are all beautiful, stunning, and dazzling. The judging process is like choosing a wife from a crowd of beautiful women. Since the beauty is there, we focus on the ‘uniqueness,’ exclude the monotony, and then look at the ‘thoughtfulness,’ to see if the works can stimulate the viewers’ imagination. We also spent a lot of time checking whether the photos were ‘over-processed,’ becoming too ‘artificial’ and ‘fake.’ It was exhausting and demonstrated the problems caused by technology. Both in aesthetics and as people, it is best to be as natural and sincere as possible. ”

Lee Yungshih, the editor-in-chief, believed that “the Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022 once again attracted many wonderful works, which is gratifying. In particular, many photos captured the special journey that Hong Kong has experienced over the past two years, leaving behind a certain historical significance. This is the second time for Short Video as a category of the Contest, we gradually saw more videos with ‘storytelling’ attempts, rather than just a collection of fragments. We look forward to seeing more creative and innovative works in photography and video in the future.”

“We are deeply honoured to have co-organised the Hong Kong Photo Contest with National Geographic for the sixth consecutive year. It is also our pleasure to have received over 8,500 entries. Each of them revealed the mesmerising beauty of the metropolis, and the entries in the Short Video category even told extraordinary stories of our city. Now that the pandemic is behind us, life in Hong Kong returns to normal. We hope every photo enthusiast will continue to support the Hong Kong Photo Contest by showing the unique charisma of Hong Kong to the world.”, says Ricky Wong, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Wheelock Properties Limited and Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited.

The winning entries of “Organized by National Geographic Magazine Chinese Edition, Presented by Wheelock: Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022” will be exhibited in physical exhibition and online virtual exhibition in parallel, allowing the global public to visit for free.

Physical Exhibition︰

Address:「WLAB」- 1/F, Block A-D, Tung Kin Factory Building, 196 Tsat Tsz Mui Road, North Point

Date: 3 – 31 March 2023, 2pm – 5pm (Closed on Sat, Sun & public holidays) Online Virtual Exhibition： https://hkphotocontest.com/

The Awardees include:

City Category

Award Awardee Title Winner Siu Wai Fung The Unique New Architecture in Hong Kong 1st Runner-Up Wong Chi Kai Lighthouse at Night 2nd Runner-Up Ho Lap Yan Stephenie Fusion Merit Kwok Yung Choi Rain Curtain Merit William Anthony Marconi Enter into the Wonderland Merit Chan Wei Tsun Ricky New Chapter



Wildlife Category

Award Awardee Title Winner Ho Tsz Hin Veil Dancer 1st Runner-Up Cheung Hin Kit A Soulful Gaze 2nd Runner-Up Chow Ka Leung Victor My Heart For You! Merit Chow Wo Ming The Moment of Embrace Merit Chong Ho Yin Spitting Pearl Merit Tay Wai Mun Sybil Skimming the Water Surface





Landscape Category

Award Awardee Title Winner So Long Yin A Corner at the Mountain 1st Runner-Up Chan Hin Kau Blue Tears 2nd Runner-Up Chan Hiu Yee The Restlessness at Dusk Merit Cheung Sung Lok An Encounter at the Lion Rock Merit Tang Kit Yi Jeanny The Hidden Corner Merit Lee Chung Ming Small Town, Big Mountain.





People Category

Award Awardee Title Winner Tan Jose Emmanuel Opening Up 1st Runner-Up Kwok Tsz Fai When Life Gets Hard, Persevering! 2nd Runner-Up Choi Wai Ha The Hurried Passerby Merit Suen Chi Keung The Unsung Heros Merit Ho Hon Ming The Persistence Under the Pandemic Merit Chan Ka Wah Partnership





Mobile Photography Category

Award

Awardee

Title

Winner Lam Ho Wang Owen Limited-time Façade 1st Runner-Up Wong Ho Kuen Hudson A Corner at the Star Ferry 2nd Runner-Up Lee Chee Mui Handmade Dried Fish Merit Wong Lai Man The Art of Construction Merit Ho Wai Hung Heads Up Merit Ho Wai Keung The Angel’s Kiss





Short Video Category

Award Awardee Title Winner Yeung Nga Ting The Gift and Beauty of Quarantine 1st Runner-Up Ip Alan Chin Chung Vegetable Stall Daily 2nd Runner-Up Cheung Chi Chung Chronicle of Time Merit Ng Wai Chuen Beat of Tai Tam Merit Hu Jiaming, Kaming Hong Kong Under the Horizon Merit Tang Wai Hang Scavenging Life among Shreds

For more information about “Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022”, please visit https://www.hkphotocontest.com

