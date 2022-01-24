Hong Kong Rejoins Global Top Ten Data Center Markets, Ranked Second in Asia Pacific213545-CWGC_logo_CMYK.jpg.jpeg

Hong

Kong is in sixth position in 2022 data center global rankings

Shanghai

retains fourth-placed ranking for total market size

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24

January 2022 – Asia Pacific’s data center market continues to grow at a

relentless pace and is set to become the world’s largest data center region

over the next decade. According to Cushman & Wakefield’s latest 2022 Data

Center Global Market Comparison report, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney are

ranked among the top 10 data center markets in the world.

Construction totals continue to grow

globally, with 4.1 gigawatts (GW) currently underway in the markets covered, up

from 2.9 GW in the previous study and 1.6 GW in the year before that. The

largest clients continue to require larger builds, with 100 megawatt campuses

becoming increasingly common.

Ranked outside the overall top 10 markets last

year, Hong Kong makes a big jump in 2022, coming in at sixth place globally and

second in Asia-Pacific. John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong at Cushman

& Wakefield said: “Hong Kong offers a robust development pipeline,

excellent networks and all major cloud services are available. The city also

retains its crown as the globally lowest taxed data center jurisdiction. As a

global financial and business capital, with a long history of pro-business

policies it accordingly offers a robust data center sector.”

Mr. Siu added, “Strong demand from data center investors and operators have triggered high

volume of transactions in 2021. For example, Mapletree acquired an industrial

site via a government tender for a ground-up data center development, totaling

circa 217,000 sf; ESR bought an industrial building (circa 294,000 sf) for a

wholesale data center conversion; whereas GDS also purchased an industrial

building for a data center redevelopment (circa 277,000 sf). In the next 5-year

horizon, the city’s total new supply will amount to 5.5 million sf. That said,

the supply pipeline in the medium to long term will be constrained by shortage

of land and power supply in the popular data center submarkets, such as Tsuen

Wan and Kwai Chung. To support the city’s development as a world-class data

center market, it is therefore crucial for the government and power suppliers

to break the bottleneck and increase land supply and power capacity into these submarkets.”

Shanghai retains its position as the

world’s fourth largest data center market by total market size, with market

capability of more than 0.6 gigawatts surpassed only by Northern Virginia,

London and Tokyo. Beijing was ranked 13th for the same indicator.

Further growth in Asia Pacific is expected

throughout at least the next five to 10 years, as the region requires entirely

new builds due to a lack of existing infrastructure for retrofit. Globally,

regions across Latin America and Africa are also expected to enjoy considerable

growth in coming years, as new undersea cables are bringing faster access to

many markets for the first time. Secondary markets across the world continue to

grow, with many soon to reach current primary market size.

2022 Global Data Center Overall Rankings 2022 Global Data Center Market Size Rankings 1 – Northern Virginia 1 – Northern Virginia 2 – Silicon Valley (tie) 2 – London 2 – Singapore (tie) 3 – Tokyo 4 – Chicago (tie) 4 – Shanghai 4 – Atlanta (tie) 5 – Singapore 6 – Hong Kong 6 – Silicon Valley 7 – Phoenix 7 – Frankfurt 8 – Sydney 8 – Dallas 9 – Dallas 9 – Chicago 10 – Seattle (tie) 10 – Hong Kong 10 – Portland (tie)

Source: Cushman &

Wakefield

“The horizon for the data center industry

across the Asia Pacific region is exceptionally bright, thanks to deep

hyperscale demand and the billions of dollars in development in progress to

support these key tenants,” said Kevin Imboden, Cushman & Wakefield’s

Director of Research for the Data Center Advisory Group. “The 1.3 gigawatts

under construction in the APAC markets reviewed is a small fraction of what is

in planning regionally, with much action and growth coming over the next

decade.”