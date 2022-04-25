Hong Kong Shopping Centre Industry Leaders flaunt their A-Game winning in the inaugural ISCM Awards 2021Picture 1.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 April 2022 – The biggest names in Hong Kong’s shopping centre industry contended for the first-ever ISCM Awards 2021 and official results have been announced online today to all 26 winners.

Founded by the Institute of Shopping Centre Management in 2020, the Awards set the stage with the theme “The Proven Strengths of Asia’s Shopping City: Hong Kong”, for local malls to collectively establish what it truly takes to be at the heart of Hong Kong’s culture and to duly claim its title as the “city of malls”.

ISCM Chairman, Mr Baldwin Ko said, “We are grateful to see our local professionals always thinking several steps ahead when it comes to supporting our shopping centres and the community they serve. We are all aware of how challenging the past 2 years have been for the industry, not just for the malls, but for the teams, tenants and all staff. And today, we celebrate all winners for giving Hong Kong’s malls that extra edge and generating healthy competition for the continuous development of our economy and its articulation for a prosperous Greater Bay Area.

OC Chairlady of ISCM Awards 2021, Ms Angie Chung added, “Our city is the densest concentration of shopping malls and we’ve witnessed them in the best and worst of times. So, we are very proud of all the professionals in the industry. Especially in the past few years with social unrest and the pandemic, it was truly a difficult time for shopping malls’ frontline staff and operators, yet the industry used its creativity and adapted to the situation; with latest examples from strategically thought-out promotions for the potential revenge shopping that can be leveraged by consumption vouchers provided by the government. In comparison to last October’s results, Hong Kong’s retail sales rose 12 percent year-on-year with the assistance of the e-vouchers, and we hope to see resembling results in 2022.”

The competition is strong with largely developers and their respective shopping malls winning various awards including Best Rejuvenate Shopping Centre, Best Retail Marketing and Promotion Campaign, Best Retail Leasing Team, Best Property Management Team, and Best Corporate Social Responsibility Project. All winners have been duly recognised by the jury panel for their commitment to upholding the standards for all of Asia’s shopping centres, particularly in Hong Kong.

Results of the ISCM Awards 2021 are as follows:

Category Project Name Award Type Best Rejuvenate Shopping Centre Hin Keng Shopping Centre Grand HarbourNorth Excellence Lok Fu Place Excellence New Town Plaza Merit V Walk Merit Best Retail Marketing and Promotion Campaign Olympian City – Leonardo da vinci Grand apm – Flash of Beauty Livestream 2020 Excellence CityWalk & Lee Tung Avenue 「Gaia」地球藝術裝置展覽 Excellence T.O.P. – Cheap Century Christmas Campaign Excellence Lee Tung Avenue – The Spirit of Christmas Merit Lee Tung Avenue – Butterflies of Hope Merit Lok Fu Place – Lok Fu Place Urban Retreat Merit Olympian City – Doraemon Secret Garden Laboratory Merit Tai Po Mega Mall – Online Learning is Fun Merit Best Retail Leasing Team 618 Shanghai Street Excellence Park Aura Excellence Best Property Management Team World Trade Centre Grand CityWalk Excellence Metroplaza Excellence Landmark North Merit MOKO Merit Tsuen Wan Plaza Merit Best Corporate Social Responsibility Project Metroplaza Grand Tai Po Mega Mall – United for Kids Future Excellence CityWalk Merit Tai Po Mega Mall – Love Our Earth Merit

For more award details, please visit: www.iscmawards.com/2021