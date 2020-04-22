Hong Kong stock trading feature added to TradeUP’s web platform

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TradeUP, the fintech-powered commission-free trading platform, announced today that it is offering Hong Kong stock trading on its web platform. U.S. investors can now gain exposure to one of the world’s most dynamic economies not only on their phones, but from any browser.

TradeUP launched the Hong Kong stock trading feature three weeks ago on its mobile platform, which enables users to invest in U.S. and Hong Kong stocks from an integrated account with no hidden fees or minimum deposits. This feature was well-received by customers seeking to diversify their equity portfolios and manage market volatility for long-term growth, especially since U.S. stocks have been swinging wildly in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Diversification may help to reduce volatility. Some may suggest that risks associated with investing only in domestic stocks may be very similar to foreign securities due to the growing integration of different capital markets. However, a large number of studies still argue – because economic conditions may vary among countries, thereby implying an imperfect correlation between stock markets of different countries – the benefits of international diversification remain evident.

Ryan Song, director of TradeUP, said, “TradeUP aims to offer investors a channel where they can easily extend to a wider investment horizon and take advantage of opportunities beyond geographical borders at a lower cost.”

TradeUP has been upgrading its web-based platform to help users make more intuitive and efficient trading decisions. That includes features such as the heatmap where users are able to clearly view the market data at-a-glance with a self-explanatory visual colormap. TradeUP’s heatmap displays symbols in color-coded blocks, where shades of red signify a downward stock price movement and shades of green show an increase in the stock price. The size of each block is relative to the company’s market cap. TradeUP provides heatmaps of different time cycles ranging from one day to one year.

“Heatmaps convert numerical data into easy-to-read graphs, allowing users to easily identify the performance of stocks according to their colors. Stocks are also organized by sectors, which gives users a snapshot of buying or selling sentiment of that particular market segment. This can then be utilized to help users determine the trend of the overall market,” said Song. “We aim to simplify the trading experience for our clients by providing them with smarter tools. We will continue to introduce more features to our platform to provide convenience and agility.”

Currently, TradeUP has several promotions. Clients who sign up and fund a TradeUP Live Account are eligible to receive cash equivalents of stocks worth up to $1250 in total. Moreover, clients with an initial qualifying deposit of $1000 or more can receive extra cash bonuses up to $400.

For more information about the promotion please visit: https://tradeup.marsco.com/activity/market/deposit-award/#/award

Commissions Disclosure

Zero-fee or commission-free trading means $0 commission trading on self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. exchange-listed stocks and ETFs online. A $0.65 per contract fee applies to options trades. TradeUP also charges commission on Hong Kong stock trading. For more information, see our full pricing details: https://www.itradeup.com/pricing/commissions-us.

Brokerage services in TradeUP are offered by Marsco Investment Corporation. Download TradeUP in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free. For more information, please visit TradeUP’s website: https://www.itradeup.com/

About Marsco Investment Corporation

Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA/SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Risk Disclosure:

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risk to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions. The contents of this article shall not be considered a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities, futures, or other investment products.

