Hong Kong’s First-ever Double-decker Electric Bus is Launched Today

Hans Energy: Looking Forward to the Arrival of Hydrogen Bus

HONG KONG, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong’s first-ever double-decker electric bus was officially unveiled at the launching ceremony of the #MissionZero campaign organized by Bravo Transport Services Limited (“Bravo Transport”) today. Important government officials of the Hong Kong SAR officiated at the ceremony and delivered congratulatory speeches. The electric bus was manufactured by Wisdom (Fujian) Motor Co Ltd. in mainland China and arrived in Hong Kong last year and has gone through the testing and inspection procedures. The launch of the double-decker electric buses is another milestone in the century-old history of public bus services in Hong Kong.

The electric double-decker bus has a 450kWh battery, with an estimated range of over 200km. It can carry up to 113 passengers with 79 seats and 34 stands. The bus will be put into service in after touring around Hong Kong in May.

The reporter interviewed Mr. Yang Dong, Director of Bravo Transport and Chief Executive Officer of Hans Energy Company Limited who attended the ceremony. Mr Yang said, “Bravo Transport actively cooperates with the Hong Kong Government to achieve its goal of ‘carbon neutrality’. In addition to Hong Kong’s first-ever double-decker electric bus, Bravo Transport planned to introduce Hong Kong’s first-ever hydrogen fuel cell double-decker bus in July this year. At the launching ceremony, Bravo Transport made a commitment to fully adopt zero-emission buses in 2045.”

Mr. Yeung added, “As a shareholder who owns approximately 15.56% of equity interest in Bravo Transport, Hans Energy is pleased to see the first-ever zero-emission electric bus in the franchised bus fleet. We are more looking forward to the hydrogen fuel cell bus which will arrive in Hong Kong in two months. Compared with rechargeable electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are more suitable for Hong Kong’s double-decker buses because in Hong Kong because of their long endurance mileage and short fueling time. Meanwhile, there is a need for the hydrogen energy supply chain and infrastructure in Hong Kong to be deployed and constructed from scratch. As such, it will definitely bring investment opportunities and economic growth in various emerging businesses. Hence, the hydrogen industrial chains business is one of the development strategies of Hans Energy in the future. The Group will strive to provide fuel supply solutions for the introduction and promotion of the use of hydrogen fuel cell buses and other hydrogen fuel vehicles in Hong Kong, strive to screen out hydrogen energy supply and storage projects that can be used in Hong Kong, and increase its research and investment in the hydrogen energy supply chain field.”

About Hans Energy Company Limited

Hans Energy Company Limited is a leading operator in providing integrated facilities of jetties, storage tanks, warehousing, and logistic services in south China for petroleum and liquid chemicals, offering value-added services in its own ports and storage tank farms, trading of oil and petrochemical products, and operating filling stations.