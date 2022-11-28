Hong Kong’s Harbour City partners with Sesame Street and British artist Jon Burgerman to conjure holiday cheer with playful decorations and artworks

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — To usher the joyous festival, Hong Kong’s largest mall Harbour City is teaming up with the iconic TV series Sesame Street to present “MERRY STREETMAS” from 25 November 2022 to 2 January 2023, bringing us two photogenic Christmas displays, an art exhibition, and exciting Yuletide events to energize your holiday!



Sesame Street jingles its way to Hong Kong Canton Road

Harbour City transported the entire “Sesame Street” to Canton Road, both the characters and the street itself! Visitors will be greeted by life-sized Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Bert and Ernie in Gateway Arcade. The furry friends are busy putting up resplendent decorations on the 4-meter twinkling Christmas tree for a Hong Kong street party. If you are longing for a winter getaway, join Sesame Street friends in Ocean Terminal! Kids will be full of cheer as they take snowy photos, ski and skate along the holiday tunes. Let’s hop aboard the classic yellow school bus and start an exciting journey with Elmo and Zoe!

For avid art lovers in town, “Friendly Neighbours” Art Exhibition by Jon Burgerman jointly organized by WOAW Gallery and Sesame Street is not to be missed. Taking inspiration from the artist’s much-loved childhood TV series Sesame Street, the British contemporary artist Jon Burgerman developed his first Sesame Street Collection and created 48 humorous artworks and souvenirs that reference the main casts.

Harbour City also arranges a series of Sesame Street activities for fans. One can bring home the handmade Christmas ornaments, make unique WhatsApp stickers with your favourite furry friends and meet Elmo in person. Exclusive Plush Toy Totes featuring Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch are available as well. More than an ordinary tote, it comes together with a little stuffed buddy that will sit on your shoulder. Proceeds from the workshop, merchandise and meet & greet will be donated to Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation to support people in need.



Winter Getaway with Sesame Street



“Friendly Neighbour” Art Exhibition by Jon Burgerman

