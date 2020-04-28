Hong Kong’s Largest Employee Benefits Platform AMAZ Launches on May 1, Labour Day

HONG KONG, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong’s largest employee benefits platform AMAZ is all set to launch on 1stMay 2020, providing the finest customized and most targeted employee benefits plans for both employers and employees. AMAZ is the superb, one-stop solution platform specially designed to effectively boost employee health, happiness, and productivity. Now, HR and management can enjoy reduced workloads with flexible compensation, lifestyle perks, and a host of great rewards. Say goodbye to conventional, boring “welfare” and pick the perks that actually matter to your employees.

Take a selfie with AMAZ Tram and win big prizes.

AMAZ is celebrating its platform launch by organizing a series of fun promotional events to reward local rank and file workers. First of all, keep an eye out for five, eye-catching yellow AMAZTRAMs running up and down Hong Kong Island. From today until 7th May, take a selfie with an AMAZTRAM and create a public post on Facebook or Instagram then tag @AMAZ.XYZ, #AMAZTRAM and 5 friends. Next, write about the one staff benefit you’d love to have the most, and you’ll get the chance to win the latest iPad Pro, Dyson Pure Cool Me Personal Purifier Fan, Momax Q.Power UV Box and other super items!

Track the AMAZTRAM – “trAMAZing” photography competition

From 8th May to 17thMay 2020, AMAZ invites everyone to follow and track the AMAZTrams in Hong Kong. Take cool photos of the trams, then upload them to facebook and Instagram and tag @AMAZ.XYZ and #TRAMAZING. The top five entries showcasing the spirit of AMAZ – energy and dynamism, featuring the most eye-catching composition will win the latest AirPod Pro model.

We at AMAZ believe that staff are the most valuable assets of any company. We also know that better remuneration packages, work environments, operational efficiency, and loyalty can all be enhanced in order to help retain the most talented staff. That’s why AMAZ is so dedicated to sourcing unique items from shops and restaurants around the globe plus special beauty treatment offers, fitness packages, mobile apps, boutique brands, quality shop products as well as the most popular organic and sustainable items. Our exclusive platform is designed for employees to select the most AMAZing benefits anytime, anywhere. In addition to serving as a benefits platform, AMAZ is also designed to merge with and upgrade existing HR benefit systems of our subscriber companies to provide even greater variety of tailored benefits. Also, look for specific, regularly-added features to help HR personnel save time and improve their effectiveness.

About AMAZ

AMAZ is the largest one-stop employee benefits platform, featuring customized staff benefits plans for a wide range of companies. Thinking outside the box, AMAZ sources exclusive discounts, experiences and high quality products that are not usually found in Hong Kong. AMAZ has more than 100 partners and suppliers, plus nearly 5,000 members across a host of different industries. Our satisfied clients include HSBC Payme, Wanted, Eatigo, Bowtie, Goji Studio and many more.