Honoring film legends; ‘American Idol’ winner Covid-19 positive

Viggo Mortensen’s career to be honored by Spanish festival

MADRID: Viggo Mortensen — Aragorn in the “Lord of the Rings,” and lead in the Academy Award-winning “Green Book” — will be honored at this year’s San Sebastian Film Festival in Northern Spain. He is the recipient of its “Donostia Award.”

Viggo Mortensen AP PHOTO

Mortensen has been in around 50 movies in a career spanning more than three decades. He was nominated for Oscars three times for “Eastern Promises,” “Captain Fantastic,” and “Green Book,” in which he portrays the driver of classical pianist Don Shirley.

Mortensen will also present the European premiere of “Falling,” his directorial debut, at the festival in September.

AP

* * *

Joel Schumacher, director of ‘St. Elmo’s Fire,’ dies at 80

NEW YORK: Joel Schumacher, the eclectic filmmaker who brought the Brat Pack to the big screen in “St. Elmo’s Fire” and made flamboyant Batman films with “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin,” has died. He was 80, and had a yearlong battle with cancer.

Joel Schumacher AP PHOTO

Schumacher was first successful in the fashion world and his entry to film was as a costume designer. He also penned the screenplays to musicals “The Wiz” and “Sparkle.”

He established himself as a filmmaker of great flare in a string of mainstream films in the ’80s and ’90s. Schumacher favored entertainment over tastefulness and he did so proudly.

AP

* * *

Free ‘Do the Right Thing’ rental; Spike Lee talk offered

LOS ANGELES: “Do the Right Thing” is free to rent on several platforms all week. A discussion will be held with director Spike Lee on his 1989 film about racism, protests, and police brutality.

Spike Lee AP PHOTO

It was nominated for two Oscars and is on the American Film Institute’s (AFI) list of 100 greatest films of all time.

Universal Pictures is offering the film for free on Amazon, Apple, Google, and other platforms. The AFI will host the discussion Thursday on YouTube.

AFI President Bob Gazzale said that Lee “has forever proven himself the voice for change that we need now more than ever.”

AP

* * *

‘American Idol’ 2019 winner Laine Hardy diagnosed with virus

LIVINGSTON, La.: Laine Hardy, the 2019 winner of “American Idol,” said he was diagnosed with Covid-19 but his symptoms are mild and is recovering under home quarantine.

Laine Hardy AP PHOTO

“This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer,” the 19-year-old singer wrote on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

Hardy sang the national anthem at a swearing-in ceremony on Friday. He also recently completed a virtual tour that was watched by more than 2 million viewers. His next livestream is scheduled Thursday evening.

Acoustic versions of his new songs “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country” will debut on Friday.

AP