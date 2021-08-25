Hontiveros asks govt to hasten entry of Afghan women and children

SEN. Ana Theresia “Risa” Hontiveros called on Malacañang to expedite the entry into the country of women and children fleeing Afghanistan amid the Philippines’ commitment to accept refugees from the war-torn country.

The senator filed Senate Resolution 881 to reiterate that the Philippines has a “strong historical tradition” of accepting refugees fleeing persecution.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, at the end of World War 1, about 800 “White Russians” came to the Philippines fleeing persecution from “Red Russians” or supporters of the Socialist Revolution of 1917.

The Philippines in 1939 opened its doors to 1,200 Jewish refugees fleeing Nazism. About 2,000 Vietnamese fleeing the Vietnam War were granted asylum in the Philippines in 1975.

Hontiveros on Wednesday noted that women and children make up 80 percent of the displaced persons in Afghanistan this year.

“Women and children often pay the price of senseless wars. The tragedy has left the whole world stunned, but we cannot be paralyzed into inaction,” she said in a statement.

She said that despite the Taliban’s conciliatory tone in its statement regarding the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, the situation on the ground and its actions the past several years do not reflect this.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said if Afghans do seek refuge in the country, the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Immigration will accommodate their applications for permanent status of refugees and issue appropriate documentation.

“I welcome Sec[retary] Guevarra’s pronouncement, but we should proactively establish rescue mechanisms and explore channels of support,” Hontiveros said.

“We should also prioritize women and girls, considering they are the most oppressed under Taliban rule,” Hontiveros, chairman of the Senate Committee on Women and Children, said.

The world, the senator said, “Risks losing a generation of smart, intelligent and courageous women if the Taliban succeeds in capturing and persecuting them.”

“Let us not shirk our obligations in ensuring that the humanity and dignity of every Afghan woman and child are restored,” Hontiveros added.

She said concerned agencies should assist the refugees and coordinate the arrangements for their shelter, provision of health services, especially to expecting women.

They should also expedite the processing of their visas and other travel documents while keeping in mind the limitations brought by the pandemic, she said.