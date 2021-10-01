Hontiveros files CoC for Senate reelection

AKBAYAN Sen. Ana Theresia “Risa” Hontiveros on Friday filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for another term in the Senate.

Accompanied by some members of the Akbayan Party, Hontiveros personally filed her CoC at the Harbor Garden Tent of Sofitel hotel in Pasay City at noon.

Along with party mates and supporters, the reelectionist lady lawmaker passed by the Malate Catholic Church to say some prayers before going to the Comelec hub.

Hontiveros was a partylist representative for Akbayan from 2004-2010 and is currently the national chairman of the party.

She also ran for senator in 2010 1nd 2013, but was unsuccessful in both attempts.

She was successfully elected to a Senate seat in 2016.