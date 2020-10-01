Hontiveros, Marcos propose ‘Romeo-and-Juliet clause’ in raising age of consent

MANILA, Philippines — Senators Risa Hontiveros and Imee Marcos are suggesting a “Romeo-and-Juliet clause” in the proposed measure seeking to increase the age of sexual consent in the country.

Hontiveros and Marcos raised this matter during a joint hearing of the Senate committees on justice and human rights, and of women, children, family relations, and gender equality on Thursday that tackled eight similar bills seeking to increase the age of determining statutory rape.

“Regarding this so-called Romeo-and-Juliet clause or the close-in-age clause, I just like to add the point that to mitigate the punitive effects of raising the age of sexual consent and possible unintended consequences on relationships between young people close in age, I am in fact looking towards introducing the following proviso that provided that there should be no criminal liability on the part of the perpetrator if the victim is between 14 and 18 years of age, the age difference between the perpetrator and victim is not more than four years, and the sexual act in question is proven to be consensual, non-exploitative, and non-abusive,” Hontiveros said.

This proposal is included in Senate Bill No. 163 filed by Hontiveros, chair of the committee on women, that aims to raise the age of sexual consent from the current 12 years old to 18 years old.

Senator Imee Marcos said she supports this proposal.

“I am in full agreement with her proposal that if the victim is under 18 years of age, even though none of the circumstances above prevail, there shall be no criminal liability between the perpetrator and the victim between 14 and 18 years of age,” she said.

“May I simply add, Mr. Chair, for your consideration, that they should both be minors on the date of the commission of the crime so it is clear-cut. I think it is important that while we give this sweetheart provision, we should also make certain that we are serious about punishing statutory rape,” added Marcos, addressing Senator Richard Gordon, chair of the committee on justice and human rights.

“I think they should not be punished exactly as Sen. Risa Hontiveros states but if one of them is over 18 years old, he or she should be liable,” she further said.

