Hontiveros seeks COA review of DND’s cybersecurity spending

Under the AFP’s modernization fund, P500 million was earmarked for the military’s cybersecurity efforts in 2020. Another P500 million is being proposed for cybersecurity capabilities next year.

Hontiveros noted that Lorenzana “did not elaborate on specific items related to cybersecurity spending.”

“Sa gitna ng pandemya, walang preno ang Tsina sa paninira sa ating karagatan. Kaya hindi na rin nakakagulat na walang preno din ang panghihimasok nila sa ating cyberspaces,” the senator said, citing reports last May that a China-based hacking group targeted government agencies and government-owned companies of countries like the Philippines to gather “geo-political intelligence.”

(In the middle of the pandemic, Chinese aggression in our seas are still happening. That’s why it is not shocking to know that they are interfering in our cyberspaces.)

Further, Hontiveros said a Chinese cyber espionage group known as APT10 reportedly targeted government and private organizations in the Philippines in April 2019.

The Analytics Association of the Philippines, according to the senator, also found Chinese-related scripts inserted in the source codes of government websites.

“China is clearly trying to gather data that could compromise the Philippine Navy, our first line of defense in the West Philippine Sea,” Hontiveros said.

“Dapat nakalaan ang cybersecurity budget ng DND sa paglaban sa patuloy na pananalakay ng Tsina kung tunay na gusto nating protektahan ang ating soberanya,” she added.

(The DND’s cybersecurity budget should be allocated against Chinese incursions if they really want to protect our sovereignty.)

gsg