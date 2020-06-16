Hontiveros seeks probe on gov’t’s repatriation efforts of displaced OFWs

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Risa Hontiveros is seeking a Senate inquiry into the government’s efforts of bringing back and reintegrating displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hontiveros pushed for the review of the government’s action through Senate Resolution No. 445, which directed the appropriate Senate committee to look into the government’s return and reintegration plans for OFWs amid “substantial influx of Filipino migrant workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic returning to the Philippines, perhaps permanently.”

Her resolution stressed that government efforts must include social and mental health assistance for families dealing with the sudden return and reintegration of their OFW family members into their households and communities.

“We must put an end to the suffering of our migrant workers and their families during this pandemic,” the senator said.

“Dapat may malinaw tayong plano para tugunan ang financial, medical at mental health needs ng dumaraming bilang ng OFW na bumabalik sa bansa,” she added.

(We should have clear plans to address the financial, medical and mental needs of returning OFWs).

Hontiveros noted in her resolution that the government should ensure that a comprehensive plan is in place to address the needs of the more than 300,000 OFWs expected to return home to the Philippines this year due to the pandemic.

“It is essential that the government’s return and reintegration programs take the needs of OFWs and their families into account in developing and implementing financial aid programs for households in distress, mental health and psycho-social services, and medical assistance in relation to COVID-19, including mandatory testing,” the lawmaker said.

Hontiveros cited an academic paper entitled “Women, Migration and Reintegration” by Estrella Dizon-Añonueva and Augustus Tañonuevo which showed that the majority of Filipina migrants do not have any substantial savings, and have more difficulty in adjusting to the lack of economic opportunities in the Philippines.

She said the government should be ready to provide ample livelihood assistance to OFWs, particularly female workers, who are likely to suffer more from the loss of jobs and livelihood brought by the pandemic.

“Government has to help our OFWs overcome these unseen but important issues,” the senator said.

Review gov’t repatriation efforts

Meanwhile, Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. called for a joint panel Senate investigation into the government’s repatriation efforts.

In a separate statement, Revilla said the inquiry would be aimed at addressing the loopholes in the repatriation process of concerned government agencies given the anticipated influx of displaced OFWs.

“There is a pressing need to accelerate and expedite the repatriation process and maximize all available resources and systems to bring home all the stranded OFWs abroad,” Revilla said in filing Senate Resolution 448.

“The repatriation process must be systematic and holistic that it will bring the OFWs right in front of the doorsteps of their homes without undue delay and unnecessary difficulties,” he added.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) earlier reported that a total of 341,161 affected OFWs were either terminated from their jobs or cannot report to work due to imposed lockdowns brought by the pandemic.

Around 200,000 are expected to be repatriated in June until August this year, according to DOLE.

