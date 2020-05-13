Hontiveros wants mandatory testing of workers

SEN. Ana Theresia “Risa” Hontiveros said employees who will be allowed to go back to work should be tested for coronavirus.

She said the mandatory testing of returning employees is an essential measure to protect workers and lessen the risk of spreading the contagion.

The senator cited the government’s pronouncement that POGO workers will undergo Covid-19 testing before they resume their work.

“If we can commit to test POGO (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators) workers, we should require the same for Filipino workers who are facing the same risks,” Hontiveros said.

Malacañang on Tuesday announced the lifting and easing of quarantine protocols in many parts of the country by May 16.

“While we want working class Filipinos to continue earning a living and critical industries to remain operational, we must implement measures to prevent a possible second spread of Covid-19 in workplaces,” Hontiveros said.

Although the Department of Labor and Employment and Department of Trade Industry have issued safety guidelines for workplaces, the rules provide no means to detect and isolate workers that are infected with Covid-19 but show no symptoms.

“Kailangan nating mag-doble-ingat. Kahit walang sintomas, maari pa ring carrier ng Covid-19 (We need to be extra careful. Someone can still be a carrier even without symptoms),” she added.

Hontiveros is also pushing for the passage of Senate Bill (SB) 1441 or the ‘Balik Trabahong Ligtas Act’ that seeks to provide mandatory health coverage and other benefits for workers in the public and private sectors during a health emergency.

“The private sector and the government should work together to build disease-free workplaces by implementing measures that protect Filipino workers’ health such as wearing PPEs and implementing social distancing and other workplace safety guidelines,” she said.