Hoodoo Gurus Announce Rescheduled 40th Anniversary Tour Dates With The Dandy Warhols

Hoodoo Gurus fans rejoice!

You’ll FINALLY be able to celebrate the Oz rock icons’ 40th anniversary, with the band announcing a new batch of tour dates with The Dandy Warhols.

Tim Faulkner & co will be hoping the third time will be the charm, with the twice-rescheduled tour now set to take place this September.

“We just want to offer our heartfelt thanks to Frontier Touring, as well as the The Dandy Warhols and their management,” the frontman said.

“Our last-minute COVID emergency put everyone in a ‘World Of Pain’ (shameless plug) and it took a small army of people working overtime to get this tour back on track. We are incredibly grateful for all your hard work. We also want to thank everyone who has been holding on to their tickets in expectation of today’s announcement (#keepyourtickets). Thanks for your patience – we promise you that the wait will be worth it. See you in September.”

The shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Hobart all have new dates, with all previous tickets still valid. While the band have also announced local supports in the form of The Buoys (QLD & NSW), Even (VIC & SA), Gnarlhünd (TAS) & Rinehearts (WA).

Catch all the details below!

[embedded content]

Hoodoo Gurus 40th Anniversary Tour

With very special guests The Dandy Warhols

Tue 13 Sep 2022 – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD (prev. Thu 14 Apr)

Thu 15 Sep 2022 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW (prev. Tue 12 Apr & Wed 13 Apr)

Fri 16 Sep 2022 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC (prev. Wed 6 Apr)

Sat 17 Sep 2022 – Hobart City Hall, Hobart TAS* (prev. Sat 9 Apr)

Tue 20 Sep 2022 – AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA (prev. Tue 5 Apr)

Fri 23 Sep 2022 – Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth WA (prev. Sat 2 Apr)

Tickets via Frontier Touring