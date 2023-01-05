Hoodoo Gurus, Christine Anu And Confidence Man To Headline 2023 St Kilda Festival

The headline acts for the 2023 edition of the St Kilda Festival have been announced, with Hoodoo Gurus, Christine Anu, and Confidence Man leading the charge. Now in its 42nd year, the St Kilda Festival will be held across the St Kilda Foreshore and surrounds, between the 18th and 19th February.

Launching on Saturday, 18th February, the opening day of the festival will be dubbed First Peoples First day and is set to be headlines by Christine Anu. The lineup will feature artists programmed by the Archie Roach Foundation, including a tribute to the late Uncle Archie who, with 13 appearances, makes him the artist who performed the most at the festival over the years.

Hoodoo Gurus – ‘Carry On’

[embedded content]

Sunday, 19th February will feature the Big Festival, which will be headlined by Hoodoo Gurus and Confidence Man alongside 50 additional artists still to be announced. Taking place around the St Kilda foreshore precinct, the event will also feature a family programming stage, and a greater focus on accessibility and inclusivity than in previous years.

The 2023 event will also see the return of the New Music Competition, which provides an opportunity for emerging talent to showcase their skills. From the top ten entrants, the crowd favourite will be awarded a $5,000 cash prize, and be invited to perform on the main stage at the 2024 event.

The full lineup for the 2023 St Kilda Festival will be announced on Wednesday, 18th January.

