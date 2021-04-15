hoopla digital Brings its Dynamic Digital Library Content to Australia, its First International Market Beyond North America

Patrons of participating public libraries gain instant access to over 600,000 eBooks, audiobooks, comics, graphic novels, movies, television shows, and music files

HOLLAND, Ohio, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In response to soaring demand for digital resources among Australia’s libraries, hoopla digital today announced the expansion of their services to Australia, the first international market for the category-creating service beyond North America. hoopla digital is immediately available at select libraries across Australia, offering members 24/7 access to borrow, download and stream over 600,000 movies, TV shows, music, eBooks, audiobooks, comics and more with a valid library card.



hoopla digital provides members access to borrow, download and stream diverse library content. Of the collection of titles available on hoopla, highlights include popular eBook titles such as No Way Out by Fern Michaels.

“hoopla digital has worked with public libraries in North America for over eight years to usher in a new era of digital access to library content. Over the last year, we’ve helped our partner libraries respond to extraordinary needs for remote learning, children’s development, and adult education for new job skills. We are excited to support library systems in Australia, to help them serve their members, and to expand their offerings and increase accessibility,” said hoopla digital co-founder Jeff Jankowski.

The City of Wanneroo Libraries was the first library system to pilot a successful partnership with hoopla in February 2021. Now, hoopla digital is working with the Toowoomba Region Libraries, Blacktown City Council Libraries, Brimbank Libraries, Burwood Library, Bega Valley Shire Library, Glen Eira Library, Bourke Public Library, Bayside City Council Library, Isaac Libraries and Mackay Regional Council Libraries, with plans to roll-out its services to several other Australian libraries soon.

“hoopla is providing our patrons instant access to borrow and engage with more expansive and diverse library content any time of day, while at home or on-the-go,” said Nicole Thompson, Wanneroo Librarian. “Unlike other library resources, hoopla provides access with no wait time, and titles can be streamed over Wi-Fi or downloaded and enjoyed later. We invite our patrons to visit the library and to engage with us via this new digital access.”

Of the collection of titles available on hoopla, highlights include popular eBook titles such as No Way Out by Fern Michaels, The Last Bookshop by Emma Young, and The Perfect Facade by Blake Pierce, adored audiobook titles such as Unfaithful: An Unputdownable And Absolutely Gripping Psychological Thriller by Natalie Barelli, as well as beloved music by Troye Sivan and revered comics from Marvel and DC Comics.

hoopla digital is home to the largest and most-diverse collection of STEAM education content. Families who have tapped hoopla for remote learning resources have discovered educational titles for all ages. Among hoopla’s content there is a wide range of how-to content and niche titles – from cookbooks to job development skills – to help readers discover and continue to learn.

To access content on hoopla digital, members of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com.au.

Additionally, hoopla digital offers “Kids Mode,” which families can use to shape the content experience and to search for and access kid-friendly titles any time.

hoopla digital is in over 8,000 public libraries across the U.S., Canada and Australia. Visit hoopladigital.com.au to find out if your library partners with hoopla. For more information, please contact (02) 4732-3480.

About hoopla digital

hoopla digital is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America and Australia to provide online and mobile access to thousands of Movies, TV Shows, Music, eBooks, Audiobooks and Comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital’s mobile app and online at www.hoopladigital.com.au. hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.



To access content on hoopla digital, members of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1488230/hoopla_digital_in_australian_libraries.jpg?p=medium600

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1488231/hoopla_app_icon.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/556359/hoopla_digital_Logo.jpg?p=medium600