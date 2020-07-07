“‘Hope amid chaos’: Bea Alonzo shares realizations as she turns over donations to a children’s village”

Bea Alonzo has turned over to SOS Children’s Village the donations raised by her non-profit organization I AM HOPE.

On Monday, July 6, Bea Alonzo visited the SOS Children’s Village in Alabang to turn over the donations of her non-profit organization I AM HOPE.

Bea, who appears to be a first-time visitor at SOS, shared how elated she is after finding out the story behind the organization that has helped countless children for more than seven decades now.

“Today, I went to visit the SOS Children’s Village with the I AM HOPE team to turn over donations. We also learned the story behind this organization. They’ve helped so many kids around the world for 70 years already,” she sai

But what struck Bea the most were the programs offered by SOS which she described as “organized” and “well-managed.”

“In the Philippines, they have seven other villages spread around the country, aside from the one we visited in Alabang this afternoon, and we were so impressed to see how organized and how well-managed their programs are,” she stated.

Bea also shared what makes SOS special — emphasizing the kind of space it creates to make a homey feel for children through the “nanay” placed in each house.

She stated: “You see, theirs is a different kind of an orphanage; they create a sense of family inside the village wherein they place the kids (and most of the time, the siblings are placed in the same house) with a NANAY. They grow up in this household until they are adults and can take care of themselves.”

Sharing her realizations after her visit, Bea said she sees hope amid all the chaos in the world right now.

“Seeing them smile back at me, even with masks on, is a reflection of how we can still have HOPE amid chaos,” she stated.

Bea Alonzo’s “I AM HOPE” with Rina Navarro started as a food drive. But in May — just two months since its inception — the relief effort-turned-non-profit organization raised more than ten million pesos in cash and in-kind donations.

The Kapamilya actress also lent a helping hand to Angel Locsin’s “Shop & Share” project that aims to raise funds for COVID-19 test kits.