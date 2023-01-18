Hope D Announces 2023 National Album Tour Dates

triple j Unearthed shooting star Hope D has her debut album Clash Of The Substance coming out next month and she’s just announced a national headline tour to celebrate.

The Brisbane punk troubadour will be hitting the road this March and April for a five date tour across Australia, taking in stops in Melbourne (18+), Sydney (18+), Perth (18+), Adelaide (Lic/AA) and Brisbane (Lic/AA).

Hope D – ‘Senseless’

[embedded content]

Special guests Asha Jefferies and The Dandys will also be coming along for the ride.

Produced by Aidan Hogg and mastered by Joe La Porta, Clash of the Substance is billed as a queer coming-of-age soundtrack, which features Hope’s tempestuous new single ‘Senseless’ (listen above), as well as previous earworms ‘Emerald’, ‘Hate Goodbyes’ and ‘Happy Hangover’.

It’s out on Friday, 10th February.

In the meantime, you can catch Hope D’s full list of Aussie tour dates below.

Hope D – Clash Of The Substance 2023 National Tour Dates

w/ special guests Asha Jefferies and The Dandys

Tickets on sale now via www.hopedmusic.com

Friday, 24th March – Max Watts, Melbourne VIC – 18+

Saturday, 25th March – Crowbar, Sydney NSW – 18+

Friday, 31st March – Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA – 18+

Saturday, 1st April – UniBar, Adelaide SA – Lic/AA

Thursday, 6th April – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD – Lic/AA

Further Reading

Watch Hope D Cover ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears for Like a Version

The Best of Rock at BIGSOUND 2022

Budjerah, King Stingray and the Jungle Love Festival Lineup Select Their Dream Festival Crew