Hope Medicine Inc. Announced Dr. Henri Nico Doods as Chief Executive Officer

SHANGHAI, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Hope Medicine Inc. (‘HopeMed’), a clinical stage innovative biopharmaceutical company, has recently announced that the former President and Head of Research & Clinical Development, Dr. Henri Nico Doods, will serve as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Doods also takes the role as Chief Scientific Officer. In his position, he will drive and implement the company’s strategic goals, ensure achieving the next clinical milestones and lead the company towards a science driven, cutting-edge technology and first-in-class focused, global biopharmaceutical R&D organization.



Dr. Henri Nico Doods

Before joining HopeMed, Dr. Doods was the former Senior Vice President and the Global Head of Boehringer Ingelheim Research Beyond Borders Discovery Research Department. Dr. Doods is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive with more than 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical research and development, covering multiple therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, pain, obesity, CNS, respiratory and other fields, published more than 135 papers, and participated in advancing more than 15 compounds to clinical stages.

Professor Rui-Ping Xiao, founder of HopeMed and the Chairperson of the company’s board, said, “As an experienced scientist and a top expert in the global pharmaceutical industry, Henri has an outstanding record in the field of pharmaceutical research and development. What is more precious is that Henri also has gained excellent business development and management experience in the industry. As the founder of Hope Medicine, I am very grateful to Henri for his trust in the company and me and to be able to accept such a critical task. At the same time, Henri’s appointment as CEO is an important milestone in the company’s history, symbolizing that the company has reached a new strategic height from the leadership level. It is hoped that under Henri’s leadership and management, the company can smoothly move towards more R&D milestones.“

“Sincere congratulations to Dr. Doods as the CEO of HopeMed. At the same time, I feel delighted and honored for the company. Henri’s appointment has further strengthened HopeMed’s leadership and will also bring a new atmosphere to the fast-growing team. Based on China’s FiC innovation, Hope Medicine aims to become a global biopharmaceutical company. Dr. Doods, as the CEO, will definitely lead all of us at HopeMed to continue moving forward with this goal.“ Sam Lou, co-founder, President and COO of HopeMed, added.

“I am very honored to be the CEO of the company and would like to thank the founder Professor Xiao, the board of directors and all staffs of HopeMed for their trust and support. I am looking forward to expanding and influencing even further HopeMed’s innovative R&D activities and continue to work alongside with the founder Professor Xiao to create more value for the company and help patients still in need for better treatments. Hope Medicine is a unique biotech in China, it has a talented team, dedicated investors, an attractive FiC research portfolio and most importantly a frontrunner asset HMI-115 that has got IND approval from the US FDA for Phase II clinical trial in endometriosis, and patient recruitment for the US Phase II clinical trial will start by Q4 of this year. It is an exciting time for the company, and I am committed to the mission and together with the team will drive innovation out of China to successfully reach our long-term vision to become a biopharmaceutical company serving the needs of patients globally.“ said by Dr. Doods.

The company’s founder and former CEO, Dr. Rui-Ping Xiao, will continue to serve as the company’s Chairperson and will guide and supervise major decisions on the company’s development. At the same time, the company’s co-founder, COO and former Executive Vice President Mr. Sam Lou will replace Dr. Doods as the company’s President.

About HopeMed

Hope Medicine Inc. is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with research bases and offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Nanjing, China. The establishment of the company is based on the in-depth understanding of the research field of translational medicine and decades of research results of Professor Rui-Ping Xiao, from the College of Future Technology of Peking University and her team. Based on excellent scientific research and with the goal of improving the quality of life, HopeMed is committed to the research, development, and commercialization of first-in-class medicines for common and major diseases that threaten human health. In the beginning of 2019, HopeMed completed the A round of financing, and entered a world-wide exclusive license agreement with Bayer AG on the development and commercialization of a human antibody targeting the PRL receptor for the treatment of male and female pattern hair loss, endometriosis, and other chronic diseases with dysregulated PRL signaling. This antibody has shown excellent characteristics in animal models (including NHP models) and human safety tests. The company finalized round B financing in May 2021 and has recently got IND approval by the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for Phase II clinical trials. The patient enrollment for Phase II clinical trials will start in the United States this year. HopeMed also established a diversified research portfolio based on the Professor Xiao’s breakthrough research at the Institute of Molecular Medicine (IMM) at Peking University via a joint research lab, with a strong translational focus, for a continuous innovative early discovery pipeline.

Contact:

Amber Chen

+86-21-5076-0962

amber.chen@hopemedinc.com