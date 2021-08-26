HOPE Telecare seeks volunteer doctors to join telemedicine task force, Offering free virtual medical consultation for the publicHOPE-seeks-volunteers.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

YANGON, MYANMAR – Media OutReach – 26 August 2021 – In conjunction with its launch, HOPE Telecare, Myanmar’s latest all-in-one digital healthcare platform, is calling doctors available to join the HOPE Task Force, a voluntary telemedicine service to provide free virtual medical consultation amidst the Ministry of Health’s stay-at-home order across the country and to reduce patient-medical healthcare specialist contact in view of the soaring COVID-19 cases.

The service allows the general public to obtain virtual medical consultation for free.

Dr Saw Mra Aung, co-founder of HOPE Telecare said, “With the recent daily new COVID-19 cases reaching all time high, we understand that more state resources need to be channeled to combat the infection spread. Therefore, we call for volunteer doctors to join our virtual health advisory task force to reduce the burden on the public healthcare system. This is an opportunity for doctors to volunteer their time and expertise without putting themselves at risk. We believe that the efforts of our volunteers from the task force will help contribute positively in the midst of this public health crisis”

“In times like this, the public would try to avoid visiting high risk places like clinics and hospitals. HOPE Telecare would like to help ease public concern and offer easy access, via no fuss messaging platforms such as Facebook Messenger and via our own HOPE app for mobile phones, to information from verified experts at the safety of their own home,” Dr Saw added.

HOPE Telecare is a joint-venture by Myanmar’s Blue Ocean Investment Limited, Dr Saw Mra Aung, and Malaysia’s “First Digital Signature Electronic Prescription System” DOC2US owned by Heydoc International Sdn Bhd as their technical partner.

Htun Htun Naing, Chairman of HOPE Telecare explained, “HOPE is the acronym of “Helping Our People Everyday” which stems from our mission to help the people of Myanmar to get accessible, affordable, and equitable healthcare services anytime, anywhere,”

“About 70% of our population living in the rural area where doctors are not easily found, while our internet penetration rate is growing at more than 10% year-on-year from the current 43%, we believe telemedicine is the way forward to improve the quality of care in the country. It would complement the physical healthcare ecosystem by freeing up physical medical resources to those who need it.” said Htun.

