Hospitals rejecting Covid cases probed

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Department of Health (DoH) to investigate hospitals that reportedly refused to admit patients, including those suspected of having the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a televised address to the country at Malacañang on Thursday night.

In a televised public address on Thursday night, the President bared that he received reports that nine hospitals had turned away patients.

“I’m sorry, but there are rules to be followed,” he said.

“Ospital kayo (You are hospitals). You are the sanctuary for the sick. You do not choose the ailment of the patient you are accepting. It’s simply not within your power morally. Kaya maghanap kayo ng paraan (That’s why find a way on) how to deal with the problem because you are a hospital,” he added.

The President acknowledged that some hospitals had to turn down patients because they were full, but he suggested that they should build a makeshift tent to treat suspected Covid-19 patients.

He warned that hospitals that refused to accept patients could face suspension.

“Why pretend to be a hospital when you are not a hospital? Because you cannot choose the patients that you have to attend to medically. I hope I have made myself very clear on this,” Duterte said.

He also appealed to crematoriums not to raise their fees.

Duterte warned crematorium owners who charge higher than they did before the coronavirus emergency that he would order the remains of patients who died of Covid-19 to be left in their premises without being claimed.

Under the funeral guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, crematoriums must cremate the remains of Covid-19 fatalities within 12 hours from the time of death.

Cabinet Secretary and IATF spokesman Karlo Alexei Nograles earlier urged crematoriums to perform their services on Covid-19 cases without waiting for payments.

He added that the Department of Social Welfare and Development will be provide P25,000 worth of “funeral support fund” to indigents who are confirmed, suspected or probable Covid fatalities.

Local government units (LGUs) are in charge of providing “possible financial assistance to cover the logistics, fuel, salary and other expenses that will be incurred in the process,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Department of the Interior and Local Government ordered LGUs to have designated crematoriums to accommodate Covid-related deaths.

As of Thursday, the country had 5,660 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 435 recoveries and 362 deaths, according to the Department of Health.