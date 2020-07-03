Hostage-taking security guard tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The security guard who held hostage a doctor at the emergency room of the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City on July 1 has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This was announced on Friday by Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo, director of the Quezon City Police District, according to a report from dzBB.

Citing information from Montejo, the report said the hostage-taker complained of difficulty in breathing, prompting the police to take him to the Quirino Memorial Medical Center.

The results of his test for COVID-19 later turned out positive, according to the report.

Before the hostage-taking incident, the doctor was attending to patients when the suspect allegedly grabbed a syringe and held her hostage at 5 a.m. on July 1.

Police said the hostage-taker did not make any demands during the incident and that he released the victim and put down the syringe after several minutes of negotiation.

