Hot and humid weather to be felt over the country due to easterlies

MANILA, Philippines — The country will still experience hot and humid weather on Wednesday due to the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, according to the weather bureau.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), generally fair weather will be experienced over the country in the next 24 hours, as no low pressure area is being monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap ang mga kalangitan. Maaraw pa rin at may mga isolated lamang na pag-ulan, mga panandaliang pagbuhos ng ulan, lalo na pag hapon at gabi,” weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said in a 4 a.m. weather update.

(The skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy. It will be sunny and there will be isolated rains especially in the afternoon and evening.)

FEATURED STORIES

No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.

According to Bulquerin, the wind and coastal water condition in the country will be light to moderate.

Forecast temperature range in key cities /areas:

Metro Manila: 26 to 36 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 38 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

[embedded content]

EDV

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ