Hot and humid weather to be felt over the country due to easterlies

MANILA, Philippines — The country will still experience hot and humid weather on Wednesday due to the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, according to the weather bureau.
According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), generally fair weather will be experienced over the country in the next 24 hours, as no low pressure area is being monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
“Bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap ang mga kalangitan. Maaraw pa rin at may mga isolated lamang na pag-ulan, mga panandaliang pagbuhos ng ulan, lalo na pag hapon at gabi,” weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said in a 4 a.m. weather update.
(The skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy. It will be sunny and there will be isolated rains especially in the afternoon and evening.)
FEATURED STORIES
No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.
According to Bulquerin, the wind and coastal water condition in the country will be light to moderate.
Forecast temperature range in key cities /areas:
Metro Manila: 26 to 36 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 25 to 38 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Iloilo: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
[embedded content]
EDV
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.