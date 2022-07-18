Hot Chip Are Playing Shows in Brisbane and Sydney in November

London synth-pop legends Hot Chip have announced they’re headed to Australia in November for a pair of shows. They’ll play Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on Wednesday, 16th November before performing at the Roundhouse in Sydney on Friday, 18th November.

The shows will see the band return to our shores for the first time since 2020, when they played a string of headline shows in addition to appearance at Golden Plains Festival. Tickets for both November dates are on sale this Thursday, 21st July.

Hot Chip’s New Album Freakout/Release Arrives in August

[embedded content]

Hot Chip are currently gearing up to release their eighth album, Freakout/Release. They’ve previewed the follow-up to 2019’s A Bath Full of Ecstasy with two singles thus far – ‘Down’ in April and ‘Eleanor’ last month. Featuring collaborations with Soulwax, Lou Hayter and Cadence Weapon, it’s set to land on Friday, 19th August.

When announcing the album earlier this year, frontman Alexis Taylor said that while reunited in their new studio space, bandmate Al Doyle’s Relax & Enjoy Studio in East London, they were “turning on a tap and having a lot of ideas being poured out quite quickly.” The band’s Joe Goddard added that their plan was largely improvisatorial, with ideas developing “in a natural way, without too much discussion or a grand plan.”

“We were living through a period where it was very easy to feel like people were losing control of their lives in different ways,” Goddard added of the record’s tone. “There’s a darkness that runs through a lot of those tracks.”

Hot Chip 2022 Australian shows

Wednesday, 16th November – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Friday, 18th November – Roundhouse, Sydney

Further reading

Hot Chip Preview Upcoming Album With New Single, ‘Eleanor’

Review: Hot Chip – Sydney Opera House, Sydney 22/01/16

Alexis Taylor Talks Hot Chip DJs, New Material And Solo Projects