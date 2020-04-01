Hot Damn, Looks Like We’re Getting A Collaboration Between Tame Impala And The Streets

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 2, 2020

It appears we’re getting a collaborative single from Tame Impala and The Streets soon, with the track set to appear on the latter’s forthcoming mixtape.

Yesterday, Skinner shared a brief excerpt of what looks like a music video to The Streets’ social media, which sees Skinner and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker trading hooks. The timely visuals see Skinner reading a message that says “social distancing” on an ancient Nokia before shifting to an image of Parker, phone to ear.

Parker has referred to The Streets’ seminal 2004 record A Grand Don’t Come for Free as his favourite concept album of all time, so it’s not entirely shocking to learn that a collaboration between Parker and Mike Skinner is on the way, but it’s still a nice surprise.

It’s been a while since Mike Skinner dropped a full-length project – nearly a decade, to be exact – so it’s exciting news to hear something big’s on the way. The Streets toured Australia last year as part of the Splendour in the Grass lineup.

Tame Impala, of course, released latest album The Slow Rush back in February. Late last month, Kev shared a re-imagined version of the album, and announced rescheduled Aussie tour dates for December after postponing the band’s planned April tour due to coronavirus.

Watch a preview of the collab below.