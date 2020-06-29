Hot, humid Tuesday nationwide with possible afternoon rain showers – Pagasa

[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines — Hot and humid weather will prevail anew nationwide, although scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening according to the according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)
The “habagat” or southwest monsoon will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with trigger rain showers and thunderstorms in Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan, Pagasa added.
Localized thunderstorms will induce isolated rain showers in Metro Manila and the rest of the country.
Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Rojas said the thunderstorms may last for two hours. The state weather bureau warned that flash floods and landslides are possible in rain-affected areas.
“Sa Mindanao, mas intense o severe and thunderstorms sa panahong ito kaya asahan po ang biglaang pagbaha especially sa mga low-lying areas at sa tabing sapa o ilog,” Rojas said in a 4 a.m. weather forecast.
(Thunderstorms will be more intense or severe in Mindanao during this season. Residents in the region should expect flash floods especially in low-lying areas or those near rivers.)
No weather disturbance is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the next three to five days, according to Rojas.
Forecast temperature range in key cities:
Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 36 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius
Olongapo City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Lipa City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City/Bacolod City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Valencia City: 19 to 30 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
