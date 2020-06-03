Hot, humid weather in PH on Thursday, rainshowers in afternoon

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The country will experience hot and humid weather on Thursday with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms possibly occurring in the afternoon or evening, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The hot weather will be caused by the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean while the rainshowers will be triggered by localized thunderstorms, Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran said in a 4 a.m. weather update.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area (LPA) being monitored by Pagasa was last located 510 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes or 595 kilometers east northeast of Calayan, Cagayan. The LPA was earlier forecast to dissipate on Wednesday and is still not expected to develop into a storm.

“Kung titingnan po natin ang satellite animation, wala din po tayong nakikitang kaulapan sa LPA. Senyales po ‘yan na malaki ang tsansa na magdissipate ito sa mga susunod na oras (As we can see in our satellite animation, we don’t see any clouds in the LPA which is a sign that there is a high chance it will dissipate in the next hours),” Duran said.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 27 to 37 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 27 to 35 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

