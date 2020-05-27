Hot, humid weather to persist in most parts of PH — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – A hot and humid weather is likely to persist in most parts of the country in the coming days as the southwesterly surface wind flow — which previously brought cloudy skies — would only affect the extreme northern Luzon area.

Aside from this, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Wednesday noted that easterlies, or the warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, will continue to affect the eastern portion of the country.

Isolated rains were experienced in various parts of Luzon after the southwesterly surface wind flow brought cloud bands into the Northern and Central Luzon. However, with such a weather system having a minimal effect now, only a few thunderstorms may be expected in the afternoon.

“‘Yan ang dalawang weather system na somehow ay minimal ang epekto sa atin bukod sa mga ilang localized thunderstorms na lamang ang inaasahan nga natin bukas sa buong bansa. Generally mainit at maalinsangang panahon ang iiral sa nakararaming bahagi po,” weather specialist Chris Perez said.

(Those are the two weather systems that we are monitoring, which somehow has a minimal effect aside from a few localized thunderstorms that we are expecting around the country. Generally, hot and humid weather would prevail over most areas.)

Temperatures in Metro Manila would play around 25 to 35 degrees Celsius, while it may peak to 34 degrees in Tuguegarao, Legazpi, and Puerto Princesa.

The same hot and humid combination can be expected in Visayas and Mindanao as temperatures may range from 27 to 33 degrees Celsius in Cebu, 25 to 34 degrees in Iloilo, 27 to 34 degrees in Davao, and 24 to 34 degrees in Zamboanga.

No gale warning has been raised which means that fisherfolk with small boats may set sail as sea conditions all over the country will be slight to moderate.

