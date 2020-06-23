Hot weather to linger as high-pressure area pushes ITCZ away from PH

MANILA, Philippines — Hot weather is seen to persist in the coming days as the intensified ridge of a high-pressure area pushes the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) southwards and away from the country.

According to the 5 p.m. Tuesday forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), no low-pressure area that may turn into a tropical depression is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility while a monsoon break is still ongoing.

State meteorologists said that the wind patterns from the Pacific Ocean — a southeasterly flow or easterlies — is a sign of a high-pressure area, which also prevents wind flow from the southwest monsoon or “Habagat.”

“‘Yong hangin dito sa Karagatang Pasipiko ay nagmumula sa timog silangan hanggang timog, ito ‘yong hangin na karaniwang associated with a ridge of high pressure area,” weather specialist Chris Perez said.

(The winds from the Pacific Ocean are following a pattern that originates from the southwestern or southern part, which is normally associated with a ridge of high-pressure area.)

“So generally naka-monsoon break po tayo, wala po tayong inaasahang pag-ulan na dulot ng habagat sa susunod na dalawa hanggang tatlong araw […] mainit at maalinsangan pa rin na panahon pa rin ang iiral sa nakararaming bahagi ng ating bansa,” he added.

(So generally we are still on a monsoon break, we do not expect any rains brought by the southwest monsoon in the next two to three days. Hot and humid weather would still prevail over a huge part of the country.)

But despite the warm weather, isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms may still occur especially by Wednesday afternoon and night.

Temperatures in Metro Manila may range from 26 to 35 degrees Celsius, while other areas in Luzon might also experience warm temperatures, according to Pagasa. The same scenarios are likely to continue in Visayas and Mindanao, with 27 to 34 degrees Celsius temperature in Iloilo, 26 to 33 degrees Celsius in Cebu, and 25 to 34 degrees Celsius in Davao, Pagasa added.

Fisherfolk and sea transport operators using small boats, however, may operate since Pagasa issued no gale warning in any part of the country as the state weather bureau noted that sea conditions are seen to be slight to moderate.

