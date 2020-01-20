“Hotdog’s Dennis Garcia passes away”

Dennis Garcia, bassist and co-founder of legendary Filipino band Hotdog, has passed away.

His youngest daughter, Isa Garcia, announced the sad news using the late musician’s Facebook account on Saturday night.

“For those of you who knew my father, it grieves me to inform you all that he passed away tonight. We will keep you posted regarding the details of the wake,” she said.

“Our grief at his sudden passing is infinite and now so is he. Thank you for being with us through this difficult time,” she added.

Also fondly referred to by friends and colleagues in the music industry as Mr. D, Dennis’s passing comes just more than a year after his brother Rene, also a co-founder of Hotdog that pioneered the so-called Manila Sound sub-genre, died due to cardiac arrest.

The ‘70s band is behind the iconic songs ‘Beh, Buti Nga,’ ‘Bongga Ka Day’, ‘Pers Lab,’ ‘Panaginip,’ ‘Annie Batungbakal,’ and ‘Manila,’ which was used in the opening of the 30th Southeast Asian Games held recently in the country.