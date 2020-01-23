“‘Hotel del luna’ actor’s PH fan meet gets canceled due to Taal eruption”

Korean actor Yeo Jin Goo’s scheduled fan meet in Manila has been cancelled due to the unfolding tumult at Taal Volcano, local event promoter Wilbros Live said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Due to the recent eruption of the Taal Volcano, we have been receiving a lot of requests from international fans to cancel the show,” said Wilbros.

“We would like to sincerely apologize to all the fans who look forward to this event and to any inconvenience caused by this,” the promoter added.

The said fan meet of Yeo, known to Filipino fans for his role in the fantasy-drama series “Hotel del Luna”, was supposed to take place at the New Frontier Theater on February 1.

Ticket holders are advised to get their refunds via TicketNet.