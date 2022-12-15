Hotel New Otani Tokyo and Osaka Offer First-ever BT21-themed Rooms in Celebration of 5th Project Anniversary

TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — New Otani Co., Ltd. has announced that it will exclusively offer at its properties, Hotel New Otani Tokyo and Osaka, a limited number of themed rooms in celebration of the 5th anniversary of BT21, the internationally popular character series by LINE FRIENDS. Stays in the BT21 Chill Staycation #Rainbowroom, decorated entirely to present the ambience of the BT21 character universe, will be available as a special package from December 20, 2022, in Tokyo and January 7, 2023, in Osaka, until April 30, 2023, at both locations.

Photos: https://www.newotani.co.jp/en/osaka/bt21/gallery/

*Photos are for illustration purposes only. Items and designs are subject to change without notice.

The first-ever BT21-themed stay experience offering “chill staycation”

BT21 is a globally popular character brand by LINE FRIENDS. Since its debut in 2017, it has gained popularity in Japan and around the world. To celebrate the 5th anniversary of this character brand, stay packages in the world’s first BT21-themed guestrooms* will be offered in limited quantity for a limited period at two Hotel New Otani locations, in Tokyo and Osaka.

*According to a survey by New Otani Co., Ltd., as of November 22, 2022

Themed decorations that create the ambience of a hotel stay with UNIVERSTAR BT21

The exclusive decorations cover virtually every surface of the guestroom from the bedroom to bathroom, and guests are greeted by plushies of the characters waiting inside. The room provides plenty of photogenic settings and the chill staycation that BT21 fans had dreamt of.

Exclusive original souvenirs

Guests staying under this package will receive six original amenity items, available nowhere else, that are sure to enrich their stay experience and daily lives.

Original amenity items (One item from each category is offered per guest.)

– Bamboo-handled toothbrush

– Slippers

– Towel (850 cm × 400 cm)

– Re-usable shopping bag

– Sticker

– Acrylic standee

*Designs vary depending on the period.

*Acrylic standee variations are follows.

(1) “Rainbow”

(2) “Garden” *Offered at Hotel New Otani Tokyo only

(3) “Rose Garden“

A package plan with original loungewear also available

In addition to the six amenity items, guests may select an upgraded package plan that includes originally designed loungewear made with plush fabric that is perfect to relax and chill in winter.

Original loungewear (one size fits all)

Length (top): 63 cm, shoulder width: 57 cm, sleeve length: 48 cm, chest size: 116 cm

*Height of the model in photo of above URL is 167 cm.

*The loungewear package plan is subject to availability of loungewear.

Take the experience home with additional items available for purchase.

https://www.newotani.co.jp/en/osaka/bt21/interior/

*Available for purchase only by guests staying in the BT21 room on a first-come basis.

*Subject to availability.

About BT21, please visit, https://www.newotani.co.jp/en/osaka/bt21/whatis/

About BT21 Chill Staycation #Rainbowroom

– Package websites

Tokyo: https://www.newotani.co.jp/tokyo/stay/plan/bt21/ (Japanese only)

Osaka: https://www.newotani.co.jp/osaka/stay/plan/bt21/ (Japanese only)

– Period

Tokyo — Tuesday, December 20, 2022, to Sunday, April 30, 2023

Type 1 with acrylic standee “Rainbow”

Period: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, to Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Reservations accepted from: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022

Type 2 with acrylic standee “Garden”

Period: Wednesday, February 1, to Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Reservations accepted from: 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023

Type 3 with acrylic standee “Rose Garden“

Period: Wednesday, March 15, to Sunday, April 30, 2023

Reservation accepted from: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023

*Above dates, etc., are subject to change.

Osaka — Saturday, January 7, to Sunday, April 30, 2023

Type 1 with acrylic standee “Rainbow”

Period: Saturday, January 7, to Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Reservations accepted from: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022

Type 2 with acrylic standee “Rose Garden“

Period: Wednesday, March 1, to Sunday, April 30, 2023

Reservations accepted from: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2023

*Above dates, etc., are subject to change.

– Prices

Tokyo — Standard room (27.3 m2), Garden Tower

Breakfast included

1 person per room: 48,000 yen and up

2 persons per room: 76,000 yen and up

Breakfast and loungewear included

1 person per room: 50,000 yen and up

2 persons per room: 80,000 yen and up

*Prices include room charge, breakfast, tax and service charge for 1 or 2 persons per room.

*Limited to 6 rooms per day.

Osaka

Breakfast and loungewear included

1 person per room: 45,000 yen and up

2 persons per room: 58,000 yen and up

3 persons per room: 79,500 yen and up

*Prices include room charge, breakfast, tax and service charge for 1 to 3 persons per room.

*Limited to 2 rooms per day.