Hotelier, teacher, professional

He knew from the beginning he had the personality and drive to navigate the twists and turns of the hospitality industry. Through bad days and good, passion is what powers the resident manager of Hotel Benilde Maison De La Salle.

Juan Paolo Sumera,

Resident Manager, Hotel Benilde Maison De La Salle

“I think it’s more practical to go for a realistic target based on your current position. That way, you won’t be stuck doing the same job for a very, very long time.”

JUAN Paolo Sumera has never shied away from speaking before an audience, which makes wearing his twin hats — as hotelier and lecturer — enjoyable to experience.

The resident manager of Hotel Benilde Maison De La Salle says: “As a child, I always wanted to play up my strengths. I did not have any difficulty standing in front of the class to present a report or participate in school activities that required a large crowd.”

“This is what attracted me to pursue hotel management, as I felt it suited my personality. Learning the skills would follow,” he adds.

Old-school lessons

Choosing De La Salle University on Taft Avenue was a no-brainer, since it was close to the family home and Paolo’s elder sister Annajay, a human resources graduate, had enthusiastically sung its praises to him, “telling me great things about the school.”

He wasn’t disappointed, saying: “I liked the culture…They allowed us to be ourselves and not conform to any standard, which helped me adjust quickly to college life.” During his time, Paolo was fortunate to belong to the first batch of students to make use of the new Angelo King International Center, which opened in 1999 and was especially designed for Hotel Restaurant Institution Management (HRIM) students.

Hotel Benilde Maison De La Salle in Malate (above), (below) the classroom-laboratory for the school’s tourism students; and one of its superior twin rooms.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Paolo’s first job after graduating was banquet sales coordinator for the Max’s Group of Restaurants at its Greenbelt branch. This was only a pit stop before his first hotel role in 2003.

“I was very lucky at that time to be learning from veterans who were ‘old school’ — the ones who learned by the book; the ones who did not hop from one hotel to another,” he recalls. “That training is what helped me reach where I am right now.”

“I also knew that [the] ins and outs of the hotel industry could not be learned in school, but from the actual experience of such longtime, loyal employees,” he says.

In 2006, an invitation to teach at his alma mater and the prospect of extra income enticed Paolo to share what he had picked up along the way. “I already knew that I had the necessary skills and experience to do it, and making things easier was the fact that my old professors were still around,” he says. He started out handling basic tourism subjects, and later transitioned to the more specialized Front Office Operations and Hotel Information Systems.

His unforgettable teaching incidents include “being mistaken for a student, rather than a teacher,” he says with a chuckle, “which used to happen when I was in my mid-twenties, but doesn’t happen anymore.” Then there were educational trips as faculty chaperone, which were “tiring, but worthwhile and fun.”

What would be his favorite advice to his students?

“To be always be open to getting your hands dirty…in order to learn…start from the bottom” is his immediate response. Paolo knows of what he speaks. He definitely can say he rose from the ranks, filling in positions such as banquet coordinator, telephone operator and guest service agent before moving into more supervisory roles.

Surprisingly, he never imagined himself leading a hotel bureacracy. “I knew what positions to shoot for and a specific timeline to do this in,” Paolo explains. “I think it’s more practical to go for a realistic target based on your current position. That way, you won’t be stuck doing the same job for a very, very long time.”

Outside the box

At 38 — considered part of the millennial age group — Paolo believes his management style blends with what he has learned from his experiences with Baby Boomers and the Gen X, Y and Z groups. “I pretty much get ideas from old and new channels,” he says. “That is an advantage when you run a (hospitality) property. You need to think outside the box and use fresh ideas to achieve your targets while maintaining the old, standard ways of running a hotel.”

He describes Hotel Benilde as a “value hotel,” saying: “We offer the complete hotel experience at an affordable price to our guests, who are a mix of the school community, international leisure travelers that go through local and online travel agents, and corporate and government clients. We always get their comments during and after their stay and make adjustments as needed to ensure that we meet their expectations.”

As the hotel doubles as a classroom-laboratory for those wanting to complete a hotel and restaurant management degree, Paolo and his fellow teachers ensure that existing conditions echo those in branded hotel chains.

“If there is one industry that can conform to the work ethic of the younger generation, I believe it is the hotel industry,” he says. “Work ethic can only be molded in such a way that the person is willing to adjust. I’m sure that before our students graduate, they pretty much know if they are fit to work in the hospitality industry, because we have already helped shaped their work ethic and skills to conform to hospitality standards. Those who think they are fit will pursue careers in our industry. Those who don’t will transfer to another field.”

To those who are keen to pursue a hospitality career, Paolo stresses the importance being “passionate in what you do, no matter how hard it will be on some days. If it were easy, everyone would have gone into it.”

As resident manager, there’s never a dull moment, according to him. “You have to make sure the hotel hits its financial targets while ensuring that the hotel employees happily do their jobs within hotel standards, which affects guest experience.”

The ongoing enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) has also raised the ante on challenging situations. But Paolo is taking that in stride, enjoying spending time with the family, which he was previously really only able to do on weekends. He minces no words when asked about the road ahead, post-ECQ: “The tourism industry as a whole is in a very rough spot. It cannot be solved in a month or so, and we are not the only industry affected.”

But as dedicated professionals like Paolo know, “this too shall pass.”

ABOUT ME

ROLE MODEL

It may sound like a cliché, but I try to emulate what my parents – more specifically, my dad — did in their careers. He was a probinsiyano (country boy) who supported himself through college. He worked in sales and eventually put up his own business.

GOALS

Those who know me well know I don’t strive to be rich or successful. I live a simple life. I’m OK with living comfortably. I had a family at an early age, so that altered my goals, and what I’m concerned about is getting my kids through college and having something saved up after. Being remembered by people in a good way is what really matters to me. My achievements were not planned. They just happened.

FIRST PAYING JOB

Banquet sales coordinator for Max’s Group of Companies.

MORNING RITUAL

I work out. We all need exercise every now and then.

SPECIAL SKILLS

Obviously, my people skills have played a big part in how my career progressed. These made me comfortable in my chosen profession.

TIME SPENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

I only go online for a long time when I see an article that is factual and interesting to read or if something is referred to me. But just to browse on pictures of friends and see how silly they look in Tiktok or Instagram, that’s not my cup of tea.