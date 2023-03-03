HotelPlanner Named Official Travel Partner for World Table Tennis’ Singapore Smash

The partnership adds to the company’s diverse portfolio of global sports league and tournament partners and is well-timed with the travel rebound in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a service provider partnership with World Table Tennis, to be the exclusive hotel provider and travel partner for the Singapore Smash tournament from March 7 – 19, 2023 at the OCBC Arena. All fans should use this site to book their hotel stay to lock in a lower rate.

Singapore Smash is one of World Table Tennis’ signature events with premier Table Tennis action in the following categories: Men’s Singles & Doubles, Women’s Singles & Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. Singapore Smash features 64 player men’s and women’s singles and 24-pair doubles and mixed doubles knockout competitions from March 11 – 19. A singles qualifying competition featuring a further 64 men and 64 women will be held from March 7-9. Defending champions Chen Meng and Fan Zhendong will be defending their title against 128 men’s and women’s singles players for a share of $2 million in prize money and 2000 world ranking points.

“We’re honored to add World Table Tennis and the Singapore Smash to our roster of sports league & event partnerships to deliver a customized hotel booking solution for all Table Tennis athletes, coaches, staff and fans,” says Chris Lee, Executive Vice President, HotelPlanner APAC. “This partnership is well-timed with the travel recovery we’re seeing in Singapore and across the Asia-Pacific.”

World Table Tennis Managing Director Matt Pound said, “We know that the process of looking for holiday accommodation can sometimes be stressful or daunting, especially in an unfamiliar destination. HotelPlanner’s role as our Official Travel Partner makes it possible to create a smoother travel planning process by removing this extra step. Singapore Smash 2023 presents a chance for us to provide a better fan experience for everyone coming to the event, and we wanted to make sure we could deliver improved premium options for both local and overseas fans. Our partnership with HotelPlanner is a step forward in helping us achieve this goal, and we hope our fans enjoy their visit to Singapore Smash 2023.”

About World Table Tennis

Founded in 2021, World Table Tennis is the commercial and events entity of the International Table Tennis Federation and is responsible for placing players and fans at the core of all its business to catapult table tennis to the forefront of global sports business. To learn more, visit www.worldtabletennis.com.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking engine that serves all traveler hotel needs from a single platform. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s top providers of individual, group, and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique “Closed User Group” discount rates. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest Online Travel Agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sports franchises, universities and government agencies.

