Hotels Readiness Providing Accommodation for Medical Staff handling COVID-19 in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy / Head of Tourism and Creative Economy Agency, Wishnutama Kusubandio – made sure that the hotels assigned to accommodate frontline medical personnel and task forces who are fighting the COVID-19 outbreak are ready to be used.



(from left) Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Wishnutama Kusubandio; and COVID-19 Task Force Chief, Doni Monardo.

After the press conference of the handover of accommodation facilities to support the COVID-19 Task Force at the BNPB Building, Saturday (3/28/2020), Wishnutama continued by visiting Novotel Cikini in Jakarta to review the final preparation of the hotel in accommodating medical personnel and task forces.

On that occasion, Wishnutama ensured all procedures that will be applied to medical personnel, starting from going through the disinfection chamber, measuring body temperature, and providing hand sanitizer facilities in the entrance area of the lobby.

After that, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, who on this occasion was accompanied by Vice Minister Angela Tanoesoedibjo, Deputy of Marketing Nia Niscaya, and Spokesperson for COVID-19 Task Force for the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Ari Juliano Gema examined the check-in process in the lobby area where the hotel strictly applies the concept of physical distancing, including minimizing physical contacts.

Medical personnel and members of the task force, who had previously been registered by the referral hospital to stay overnight, were only asked to show a photo of their identity through the screen of their smartphone to be adjusted to the available data so that they can be informed of their room number. At the receptionist’s desk, the hotel has prepared synthetic gloves and hand sanitizers.

After getting the room number, the medical staff must walk through the hallway to a large table with many room keys. They must take one key according to the room number assigned.

The hotel has also prepared a sign for physical distancing in front of the elevator and also inside. Hand sanitizers are always available at each phase.

“I have gone around and seen the preparations firsthand. It is important for us to work together in this program so that the hotel chains can establish a proper standard in order to be able to provide comfort and security for medical personnel and also for hotel workers,” Wishnutama said.

For all the needs of the medical staff during their stay, the hotel also prepares everything in accordance with the standard operating procedures established by the WHO and the Ministry of Health. Food, laundry clothes, and staff on duty have also been prepared using complete equipment. Everything is in accordance with established standards.

“I immediately checked how to obtain the room keys, food, and also laundry safely. Those are all factors that we need to pay attention to and become one of our main requirements,” Wishnutama said.

He emphasized that this cooperation was only in an early stage, and it was expected that the system could be properly established so that it can be applied to other regions later.

“This cooperation is not only a matter of accommodation. We are also working with companies such as Bluebird Group, Antavaya, Whitehorse Group, and Panorama Destination to provide transportation to transport the doctors and nurses to mentioned appointed hospitals,” Wishnutama said.

Adi Satria as Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Distributions for Accor Hotels for Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore said that they are currently preparing four hotels for medical personnel accommodations, namely Novotel Cikini, Mercure Cikini, Ibis Styles Jakarta Sunter, and Ibis Senen.

He ensured that his party implemented proper standard operational procedures in accordance with the standards set by the WHO and Ministry of Health Republic of Indonesia.

“We are working in the interest of the guests, namely the doctors and nurses, and also for our team that serves them. We have implemented proper standard operational procedures starting from their arrival, housekeeping, and also hotel laundry. During this time, we did not open our lodging service for general guests, only for doctors and nurses,” said Adi Satria.

“Our team that serves us stayed entirely in this hotel in order to keep everything well-maintained,” said Adi Satria.

He said in the future he would also continue to support the government’s program through Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Republic of Indonesia.

“We have collaborated since 2012 and accomplished many things together. We certainly support all initiatives carried out by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, especially for the common interest of our nation,” said Adi Satria.

