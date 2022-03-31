HotForex celebrates Ramadan 2022 with a special charity activity

PORT LUIS, Mauritius, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — During the holy month of Ramadan, global multi-asset broker HotForex offers its clients the opportunity to carry on with their trading while helping those in need with a special charity activity.



Ramadan Kareem 2022 Celebrate while trading for a good cause

From 28th March to 2nd May 2022, for every lot traded (1 standard lot) on forex, silver and gold from trading accounts participating in the activity, HotForex will be donating 1 USD to an established charitable organization for the well-being of people in Islamic countries. Participants in the Ramadan activity will have the chance to enter three exclusive lucky draws for a chance to win generous prizes.

A HotForex spokesperson commented: “At HotForex, we largely focus on social responsibility and always look for ways to support and give back to our surrounding community. With respect to our clients’ traditions, we’ve launched this initiative and we welcome all traders to celebrate Ramadan by joining a good cause with the chance of winning special prizes.”

Visit the HotForex Ramadan page to find out more about the company’s charity activity.

About HotForex

HotForex is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 2.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 55 coveted industry awards since it was founded in 2010. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to trade Forex and CFDs online.

