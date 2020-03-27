HotForex Makes Generous Donation to WHO Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In line with its commitment to social responsibility, award winning broker HotForex has made a generous donation to the World Health Organization amid the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — HotForex, the award-winning forex and commodities broker on CFDs, has a strong commitment to not just providing the best possible customer experience, but also acknowledging its social responsibility to communities and organizations around the world.

HotForex CEO George Koumantaris said: “HotForex has a deep-rooted sense of responsibility that it should help those less fortunate and actively lend assistance at every appropriate opportunity to do so. We are proud to be able to make a donation to the WHO at this time of crisis and do our part to help such a worthy organization.”

HotForex celebrates its ten year anniversary this year, a success story proven by its 35+ prestigious industry awards and 2,000,000 live accounts. With award-winning security of funds, market leading insurance of up to €5,000,000 and the flexibility to suit all types of traders, it has quickly become an unparalleled global broker of choice.

To find out more about HotForex and its previous social responsibility actions, visit the HotForex website.

About HotForex

With its origins dating back to 2010, HotForex is the brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. HotForex is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

Over 2,000,000 Live Accounts Opened

More than 35 International Awards

Client Support in 27+ Languages

Top Fund Security Measures

To learn more about HotForex, please visit our website by clicking here .

Risk warnings:

Trading Leveraged Products such as Forex and Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital.

