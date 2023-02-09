Trending Now

Hottest 100 Charters Pacific Avenue Announce Debut Album, Drop New Single

Music
admin

Hottest 100 Charters Pacific Avenue Announce Debut Album, Drop New Single

Hot on the heels of their breakout 2022 single ‘Leaving For London’ cracking the triple j Hottest 100 at number #57, NSW-based indie-rock quartet Pacific Avenue have today announced their anticipated debut album Flowers.

The record will land on Friday, 5th May, and the announcement comes sprinkled with a new lick of the LP in the form of a song called ‘Spin Me Like Your Records’.

WATCH: Pacific Avenue – ‘Spin Me Like Your Records’

Much like the band’s previous output, the song is an upbeat, hook-laden indie rock singalong about relatable subject matter.

“The main theme behind writing ‘Spin Me Like Your Records’ was to get a fun, upbeat track that we could dance around to and have as a really nice moment in our live set for festivals,” the Pacific Avenue explained in a press statement.

“We got to a point where we thought we’d finished the album and had a listening party with our label, publisher and management, and while we loved it, we all thought it could use some straight-up-and-down classic rock songs. So, we wrote our last single, ‘Leaving For London’, another album track, ‘Modern Lovers’ and finally this single, and I don’t think the album would be the same without them. It’s just another silly song about being hopelessly into someone.”

Pacific Avenue’s previous singles ‘Leaving For London’ (#57 in triple j’s Hottest 100 2022), ‘Give It Up For Yourself’ and ‘Easy Love’ (#108 in triple j’s Hottest 200 2021) are also included on the forthcoming LP.

You can pre-order it here, or take a listen to ‘Spin Me Like Your Records’ above.

Further Reading

Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2022: 100-1

All The Trivia, Facts, And Broken Records Of Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2022

Adam Newling Bassist Tas Wilson Get Engaged During Laneway Festival Set

Related Posts

Back To Top