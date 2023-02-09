Hottest 100 Charters Pacific Avenue Announce Debut Album, Drop New Single

Hot on the heels of their breakout 2022 single ‘Leaving For London’ cracking the triple j Hottest 100 at number #57, NSW-based indie-rock quartet Pacific Avenue have today announced their anticipated debut album Flowers.

The record will land on Friday, 5th May, and the announcement comes sprinkled with a new lick of the LP in the form of a song called ‘Spin Me Like Your Records’.

WATCH: Pacific Avenue – ‘Spin Me Like Your Records’

Much like the band’s previous output, the song is an upbeat, hook-laden indie rock singalong about relatable subject matter.

“The main theme behind writing ‘Spin Me Like Your Records’ was to get a fun, upbeat track that we could dance around to and have as a really nice moment in our live set for festivals,” the Pacific Avenue explained in a press statement.

“We got to a point where we thought we’d finished the album and had a listening party with our label, publisher and management, and while we loved it, we all thought it could use some straight-up-and-down classic rock songs. So, we wrote our last single, ‘Leaving For London’, another album track, ‘Modern Lovers’ and finally this single, and I don’t think the album would be the same without them. It’s just another silly song about being hopelessly into someone.”

Pacific Avenue’s previous singles ‘Leaving For London’ (#57 in triple j’s Hottest 100 2022), ‘Give It Up For Yourself’ and ‘Easy Love’ (#108 in triple j’s Hottest 200 2021) are also included on the forthcoming LP.

You can pre-order it here, or take a listen to ‘Spin Me Like Your Records’ above.

