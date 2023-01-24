Hottest 100 Prediction Site 100 Warm Tunas Weighs in on Who’ll Win This Year’s Countdown

Voting for the Hottest 100 has officially closed, and we are mere days away from finding out which song has topped triple j’s countdown.

A couple of weeks back the broadcaster warned that the race was incredibly tight – at that moment, only 125 votes separated the top two songs. Thankfully – or not, if you don’t like spoilers – we have a fairly good idea of what songs will be up the pointy end of the count.

Flume feat. MAY-A: ‘Say Nothing’

[embedded content]

Over the last few years, vote aggregator 100 Warm Tunas has been predicting the full countdown using votes posted across social media. It’s been pretty accurate over the years, correctly predicting a handful of winners and generally giving a good picture of what the top 20 will look like.

This year, at the time of writing, Warm Tunas is predicting Flume and MAY-A’s ‘Say Nothing’ to top the countdown, just ahead of Gang of Youths’ ‘in the wake of your leave’ and Ball Park Music’s ‘Stars In My Eyes’. Spacey Jane’s ‘Hardlight’, Gorillaz’s ‘New Gold’, and Fred Again..’s ‘Delilah (pull me out of this)’ round out the top five.

It’s worth noting that this prediction has shifted in the last day as Warm Tunas has implemented a Machine Learning Model – essentially a snazzy bit of analytics that uses historical data patterns. This means Warm Tunas should be able to predict its own errors and biases using that data and predict where they might be wrong this time around. In theory, it should be more accurate. You can read more about how that works here.

So yesterday, Gang of Youths’ ‘in the wake of your leave’ was predicted to top the countdown – today, with the ML Model applied, it’s Flume and MAY-A.

Regardless, it’s a safe bet those top three tracks will be in the running – take a look at the full predicted countdown over here. The Hottest 100 will take place on Saturday, 28th January at midday AEDT, with the Hottest 200 happening the day before from 10am local time.

Further Reading

Thelma Plum, Spacey Jane and More Feature on Albo’s Hottest 100 List

The Race for the Hottest 100 is Currently Neck and Neck

Shortlist Revealed for the 18th Australian Music Prize: Body Type, Tasman Keith, and More